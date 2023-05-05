CARBONDALE — There was nothing artificial about Carbondale’s 5-3 nonconference baseball win over visiting Murphysboro on Friday. It was clearly “Hand”made.

The Hand brothers for the Terriers proved to be quite formidable on this day. One brother – sophomore Reese Hand – was the starting and winning pitcher - while the other – senior Nolan Hand – was his catcher.

Nolan Hand spotted his little brother three runs in the bottom half of the first inning with a three-run homer to left. The outburst started with a one-out single off the bat of Ty Doan. It continued with an infield single by Eli Dyer. That set the stage for Nolan’s yard shot.

Meanwhile, Reese Hand was solid in picking up the win. He worked six innings, allowed three runs on six hits, struck out four, walked one, and hit three batters.

“All day, I was being aggressive with my fastball, using my curve for chase pitches, and occasionally getting a punchout on my slider,” Reese Hand said.

The younger Hand had words of praise for his older brother.

“Him doing that (three-run homer) early to get us out on top got our dugout hyped and kept us going throughout the whole game.”

Carbondale coach Scott Hankey was pleased with the win as the Terriers took three of four for the week to improve to 9-15 overall.

“This was a good high school game,” he said. “Both pitchers (Reese Hand and Donte Miner) threw strikes. We hit balls hard. They hit balls hard. They had guys on base. We had guys on base. We battled and did what we needed to do to get the victory today. I’m just very proud of the guys.”

Murphysboro chipped away at the 3-0 deficit, scoring a single run in the third to make it 3-1 when the speedy Miner singled, stole second, advanced to third on an infield single, and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Aaron Sanders.

The Red Devils scored a second run in the fifth inning to make it 3-2 when Miner, who had walked, came around to score on a groundout to short – again off the bat of Sanders. It’s the runs they didn’t get in the third inning, however, that would haunt them.

Two Murphysboro runners were tagged out at the plate on athletic plays from catcher Nolan Hand.

Liam Fox first tried to score from second on a single by Trey Gillespie with nobody out. A strong throw from the outfield and relay erased that run.

Gillespie was also cut down at the plate when trying to score on the ground out to short as Carbondale first baseman Eli Dyer threw to Nolan Hand, who dived to his left, nipping Gillespie before he reached home.

Murphysboro coach Andrew Winters was frustrated with the defeat as his ballclub falls to 14-9 on the season.

“We ran ourselves out of an inning there in the fifth and we couldn’t get any timely hits. We had lots of opportunities today, but very little to show for it.”

Winters said the two runs lost at the plate were momentum killers.

“We made some unfortunate choices there and couldn’t recover from it,” he said. “After today, I would say that we are not where we want to be going into the postseason.

"Realistically, this team is capable of scoring more than three runs on any given day and that’s not to discredit their pitcher," Winters said. "He threw a great game, mixed his speeds well and located. But we’re not where we want to be. We’ve got a week or so to get there and we’ll do the best we can to get there.”

Despite their miscues, the Red Devils, somehow, tied the game at 3-all in the top of the sixth. Grayson Guthman reached on a one-out infield single. An error advanced him to third, and he scored on a fielder’s choice RBI grounder by Corbin Compardo.

The Terriers bounced back to regain the lead at 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth off Miner, who started the game for Murphysboro. He was charged with both runs and was removed from the game with two outs in favor of Guthman.

Nevin Byram started the frame with a double to left. Eric Kesler bunted him to third and reached first on a fielding error by Miner. Ryan Perrott then struck a ball up the middle which caromed off Kesler for runner's interference. Byram, who had scored, had to return to third base. Perrott was awarded first base and credited with a single in the scorebook.

Reese Hand struck out for the second out, but Doan delivered an RBI single to right to make it 4-3. Dyer next reached on an infield single, driving in Perrott for the fifth and final run.

Perrott then worked an eventful, but shutdown, seventh inning in relief of Reese Hand, allowing Murphysboro to place two runners on base. He pitched around trouble, getting Sam Herring to fly out to center and Guthman to ground out to short to end the game.