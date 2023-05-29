Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Samuel Kollbaum worked a walk and Isaac Blazier beat out an infield hit to start the top of the seventh inning in Monday’s Class 2A SIU Super-Sectional, Nashville baseball coach Chad Malawy was convinced his team would find a way to erase Columbia’s three-run lead.

“You could see it coming,” he said. “You could see it unraveling for them.”

Unfortunately for the Hornets, the unraveling was interrupted by their third double play ball of the day that sealed the Eagles’ 4-1 win at Itchy Jones Stadium, denying Nashville its first state semifinal appearance in 18 years.

Leadoff man Trey Reinburg rolled into a game-ending 4-3 twin-killing – second baseman Alex Schreckenberg charged the ball nicely and tagged out Blazier before a routine flip to first – to end the Hornets’ season at 30-7.

It wasn’t that Nashville lacked chances. It generated traffic in every inning but the second, scored the first run and got a runner to scoring position each of the last three innings. It lacked just one salient thing, according to Malawy.

“The ball didn’t bounce our way,” he said.

Credit Columbia lefty Brady Mathews (5-0) for that. He scattered seven hits in a complete game effort, walking three and fanning four. His ability to attract early contact and induce double plays enabled him to control the game without dominating it.

The only time the Hornets nicked him came in the third, when Reinburg lined a single to right-center. It scored Blazier, who beat out a check-swing infield hit with one out and moved up on Harrison Zgonina’s walk.

With runners at the corners and the 2-3 hitters coming up, a crooked number seemed to be a realistic possibility. But Mathews bore down, slipping a called third strike by J.T. Malawy and getting an inning-ending flyout from Kaden Linkey.

“Our nemesis today was not getting the big hit,” Chad Malawy said.

The Eagles’ one productive offensive inning might have ranked a very close second. They got to starter Owen Dunn (4-1) with one out in the third. Brody Landgraf laced a hit-and-run double into the left field corner to score two runs and take the lead for good.

Tyler Rosecrans followed with an RBI triple to the wall in right-center, then came home with two outs on an infield single by Aidan Gaither. Dunn and Linkey, who pitched three scoreless innings of relief out of the bullpen, gave Nashville a chance against an opponent that scored 10 or more runs a whopping 16 times.

Columbia (33-4) finished with nine hits, none from Kansas signee Dom Voegele. He went 0-for-3, although his 385-foot drive to the center field wall that Parker Renken grabbed in the fourth provided a glimpse of how he’s belted 12 homers and knocked in 50.

Malawy wasn’t rolling the dice with Voegele, whose average dropped to .500, any more than he had to. With men at second and third in the bottom of the sixth with two outs, Malawy intentionally walked Voegele, followed by loud booing from Eagles fans.

The strategy worked as Linkey got a fielder’s choice bouncer from Schreckenberg to end the inning.

“I thought our pitchers tightened up the screws against Dom and handled him well,” Malawy said. “You’re not going to let the best player beat you.”

Still, the Eagles earned a spot in the Class 2A semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday in Peoria against DePaul College Prep out of Chicago.

The Hornets settled for heartfelt hugs and one last ride home to the offseason.

“You always hate to say goodbye to a good team like this one,” Malawy said.