Prep Baseball | Compton pitches Goreville past Woodlawn

"Fortunately, we were able to minimize their damage in the top half of the first and then retaliated with five of our own," Tripp said. "I give a lot of that credit to Briley Dunn. If he doesn't hustle like he did, he's out and we probably don't have as big an inning."

The Blackcats extended their lead to 6-1 in the second inning when Dunn had a leadoff single and came around to score on an RBI single by Green.

Goreville added a seventh run in the fourth inning when Webb walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Schuetz.

The boys from Johnson County tacked on one final tally in the sixth when Johnson singled, advanced on a base hit by Compton - his second hit of the game - and scored on an RBI ground out to third off the bat of Francis.

Woodlawn coach Sam Root said lack of defense was a big factor in the loss. His ballclub committed five errors overall.

"I think we gave them six or seven outs that first inning," he said. "Give Goreville credit, though. They got a couple of key hits early. You give them a lead like that and it allows their pitcher to settle down. It's a lot easier to throw strikes. Offensively, we're absolutely better than the way we played today, but you're not going to have it every day."