HERRIN — Senior Fox Connor pitched five strong innings and helped his own cause with an RBI sacrifice fly and RBI single to lead the Herrin Tigers to a 13-3 six-inning win over visiting Carterville on Monday.

A hard-throwing right-hander, Connor allowed three runs (one earned) in his five innings of work. He allowed five hits, struck out five, walked one, hit one batter, picked off two runners at first, and committed a throwing error.

“I was just glad to be out there,” Connor said. “I knew that if I put it in the strike zone and they hit it, that our fielders would be there to make plays.”

Connor said his two-seam fastball was working pretty well for him.

“There was a decent amount of wind, so it was running,” he said. “I was able to get some sliders in there, too, which helped a lot.”

Connor said he likes to pitch in the biggest games.

“Anything I can do to help us get the win,” he said.

Tigers head coach Rick Damico said he thought his team swung the bats well and pitched well in earning the win.

“If we had made a couple of defensive plays, we would have been out of here in five innings,” he said. “It’s early in the year, though. This was a good win for us. Carterville struggled a little bit today, but they’re going to be good. They always are.”

Damico said Talan Nemeth, Evan Young and Hunter Serena all took some "unbelievable" swings.

“They put the ball in play and drove some balls into the gap,” the veteran coach said. “Anytime we play like this, I’m happy.”

Damico added that Connor threw well.

“When Fox is on his game, he is tough to hit. He threw strikes early and was getting ahead on the count. He was throwing his breaking ball and change up for strikes, and his fastball was up there at 84 or 85. That gives him three good pitches.”

Herrin scored three runs in the first inning; one in the second; six in the fourth; one in the fifth; and two runs in the sixth.

Carterville managed two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.

“I think the difference was that they hit the ball harder throughout the game,” said Carterville head coach Nathan Bittle. “And then defensively, we weren’t real sharp, in the field, on the mound today. But, we’ll get better.

"It’s early. We threw two sophomores today," Bittle said. "Young guys have to play to get better. We have to let them make mistakes and figure it out because the options behind them are young guys, too.”

Bittle added that Connor impressed.

“I thought Fox was pretty sharp. He’s a good pitcher. He does a good job of holding runners close, too. He picked us off twice, and that cannot happen.

“When he got a 4-0 lead, it was going to be tough enough to come back, but we managed to cut that lead in half at 4-2,” Bittle said. “Then, we walked their leadoff batter that next half inning. You just can’t do that.”

After Connor worked out of a first-inning jam (Lions' senior Peyton Bittle singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a passed ball), the Tigers responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Nemeth walked. Eli Watkins reached on an infield single. Young flew out to left for the first out, but Nick Hubbard was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Serena followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to center. He reached base safely when the ball was dropped in the outfield, allowing two runs to score. Connor knocked in the third run with a sac fly RBI.

Herrin extended the lead to 4-0 in the second when an infield error allowed Hayden Mayer, who had doubled, to score.

The Lions pulled to within 4-2 in the top of the fourth. Parker Poole singled to right. Starting pitcher Drew Barrington sacrificed him to second. Logan Ingle followed with a base hit to put Carterville on the board. An errant pickoff throw by Connor allowed Ingle to scoot to third. He scored on an infield single by Cade Bolin.

The Tigers bounced right back to score six runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game away.

Bolin, who replaced Barrington on the hill, walked Eli Faulkenberry. Mayer was hit by a pitch. Carter McCree had a sacrifice bun and reached on a throwing error by the pitcher, which allowed courtesy runner Ryley Calcaterra to score. Nemeth followed with a two-run single to center. Young later doubled in a run. Serena contributed an RBI triple and Connor an RBI single.