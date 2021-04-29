Prep Baseball | Darin leads Gibault to win over Nashville

NASHVILLE — Make no mistake about it, Nashville’s baseball team can hit.
But on Thursday, those good hitters met their match and then some.
Gibault Catholic lefthander Daniel Darin fanned 14 en route to a complete-game two-hitter, giving the Hawks a 3-1 non-conference win over the Hornets.
“Good pitching always beats good hitting,” Nashville coach Chad Malawy said.
Even when that good pitching is being undercut by shaky defense. Gibault’s gloves posed a greater threat to Darin than the Hornets’ bats did for most of the day. The Hawks committed four errors, including one that enabled Gavin Baldwin to score from second with the game’s first run in the bottom of the third.
Another boot, teamed with Logan Eversgerd’s one-out single in the fourth, gave Nashville (3-1) a chance to add on to its slender lead. But a missed sign led to a poor bunt that erased the lead runner at third, and Darin whiffed Ian Blazier to escape the inning.
That was the last time the Hornets sniffed the run column. Darin mowed down the last 11 men he faced. Blazier, a junior who has verbally committed to the University of San Diego, was his final out, swinging through his 103rd pitch of the day for his fourth punchout.
“We didn’t put enough pressure on him, so tip your cap to him,” Malawy said of Darin. “I think Ian’s one of the best players in Southern Illinois and (Darin) chewed him up a little bit. That guy was fantastic.”
The good news for Nashville was that Buzz Ritzel matched Darin pitch-for-pitch until the top of the sixth. Ritzel was one pitch from leaving a 1-1 tie for Blazier to pick up in the seventh, but Nick Chambers slapped an 0-2 pitch into right-center for a tie-breaking two-run single.
Ritzel scattered seven hits over his six innings, walked two and fanned six. After a 30-pitch first inning in which he missed often to his arm side, Ritzel found a rhythm after that and peppered both corners of a consistently wide plate with strikes.
“Just think of what he might do in six weeks,” Malawy grinned. “He hasn’t thrown a bullpen yet. We just got him from football a few days ago. All he’s done is play a little bit of long toss. He was super. I probably left him in an inning too long.”
In most games, Ritzel’s outing would be a winner. Blazier, Cole Malawy and Baldwin comprise a top three of the order that most coaches would welcome with open arms. Against Darin, who artfully mixed three pitches throughout the game, the trio was 1 for 10 with six strikeouts.
The way Chad Malawy figures it, there’s going to be a clunker or two along the way of the busiest season he’s navigated. By choice – the Hornets didn’t want to open the season until the football team finished last week – they are playing 34 games in 37 days.
“There’s nothing to hang our head about,” Malawy said. “Our pitching was good, our defense was fine, we just got beat by a good pitcher today. We’ve got about 12 arms lined up to throw all those games, and we might take a couple on the chin, but we’re just glad to be out there.”