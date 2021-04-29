Prep Baseball | Darin leads Gibault to win over Nashville

The good news for Nashville was that Buzz Ritzel matched Darin pitch-for-pitch until the top of the sixth. Ritzel was one pitch from leaving a 1-1 tie for Blazier to pick up in the seventh, but Nick Chambers slapped an 0-2 pitch into right-center for a tie-breaking two-run single.

Ritzel scattered seven hits over his six innings, walked two and fanned six. After a 30-pitch first inning in which he missed often to his arm side, Ritzel found a rhythm after that and peppered both corners of a consistently wide plate with strikes.

“Just think of what he might do in six weeks,” Malawy grinned. “He hasn’t thrown a bullpen yet. We just got him from football a few days ago. All he’s done is play a little bit of long toss. He was super. I probably left him in an inning too long.”

In most games, Ritzel’s outing would be a winner. Blazier, Cole Malawy and Baldwin comprise a top three of the order that most coaches would welcome with open arms. Against Darin, who artfully mixed three pitches throughout the game, the trio was 1 for 10 with six strikeouts.