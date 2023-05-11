DU QUOIN – One of the more impactful athletes of his generation – Du Quoin’s Don Stanhouse – returned to his roots this past weekend as the school district named the high school baseball field after him.

“I feel very fortunate and am humbled,” said Stanhouse, a retired Major League Baseball pitcher who now resides in north Texas. “This is quite an honor for me. I never considered myself to be the best player on the field. I just wanted to play the game.”

To be quite frank, Stanhouse, a 1969 DHS graduate, usually was the best player on the field in most instances and in multiple sports. He was the quarterback on a talented football team coached by Bob Karnes, a solid player on the Indians basketball team, and a phenomenal pitcher with the baseball team.

He was so good a pitcher, in fact, that he was drafted with the ninth overall pick of the first round by the Oakland A’s out of high school. There haven’t been too many players in Southern Illinois drafted in the first round of an amateur draft.

Stanhouse had other options. He was offered a full-ride scholarship to play quarterback at the University of Missouri and was actually leaning that direction before being drafted so high.

Stanhouse would go on to play 10 years of Major League ball plus three years of Minor League ball. He was traded by the A’s to the Texas Rangers for former 30-game winner Denny McLain before ever pitching a game for Oakland.

He wound up pitching three seasons with the Rangers (1972-74) before being traded again – this time to the Montreal Expos for outfielder Willie Davis.

He pitched for the Expos for three seasons as well (1975-77) before landing with the Baltimore Orioles via trade in 1978. There, he was converted to a closer out of the bullpen for Manager Earl Weaver.

Stanhouse was nicknamed “Full Pack” (of cigarettes smoked) by Weaver for the reliever’s narrow escapes when closing out games. He was selected to the All-Star Game in 1979 and landed with the Dodgers in 1980 before finishing his career back in Baltimore in 1982.

Now 72, Stanhouse said he learned of the field dedication from current Du Quoin Indians head coach Tim Davis.

“Tim and I have become pretty good friends. He called me about five or six weeks ago to tell me the news and then I received a letter from the administration,” Stanhouse said. “It was pretty exciting news for me because Du Quoin has always been and will always be my hometown. And that’s what my baseball card showed – from Du Quoin, Illinois. I’ve never forgotten where I am from.”

Davis said Stanhouse most certainly deserved to have the field named after him.

"Don Stanhouse has been an inspiration to a lot of people over the years, including me," Davis said. "Really to any of us here in Du Quoin and Southern Illinois who have had or now have aspirations of playing professional baseball. It was great to finally meet Don in person. Last weekend was a great weekend for our baseball program and for Du Quoin."

Stanhouse said his wife, Kyle, and son, Duke, accompanied him on the trip last weekend. His brother, Gary, who continues to reside in Du Quoin, was also on hand for the dedication, as were many other relatives and former classmates from DHS.

“It was just a super good time,” he said. “For the first time, my son was able to see what Du Quoin was like. It was also pretty cool seeing my name on the centerfield scoreboard.”

Stanhouse also threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his brother as the Indians played host to Carmi-White County.