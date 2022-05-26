Prep Baseball | Du Quoin hangs on against Anna-Jonesboro, advances to sectional final

BENTON — For a moment, it looked as though the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats would pull off the Houdini act of all time and overcome a 10-2 deficit in their last at bat.

But with the bases loaded and two outs. A-J's clean-up hitter, Hayden Ralls, bounced out to third to end the comeback, giving Du Quoin a hard-fought 10-8 win on a rain-plagued afternoon of baseball.

With the victory, the Indians improve to 20-11 overall and will face top seed, Freeburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the sectional championship in Benton.

The Wildcats finish their season 17-12.

"I'm awfully proud of our guys. We gave ourselves a chance there in the last inning to tie it or take the lead with Hayden at the plate, who has been one of the hottest hitters in Southern Illinois," said A-J head coach Aaron Roberts. "I'm proud of the way we battled, but we did too many things (wrong) that we haven't done up to this point to get here."

Du Quoin head coach Kyle Geiger was simply relieved that his team survived.

"That last inning got my heart rate going a little bit. But it's playoff baseball and nothing is ever comfortable," he said. "That's why you always keep your foot on the gas and hope you can get those extra insurance runs and we did tonight. It was an interesting end to the game, though - too close for comfort."

Geiger said he was trying to avoid using his top two hurlers - Jake Rogers and Will Meadows - who both threw a lot of pitches Monday in the regional title game.

"The game plan was to go with David as long as he could and then hopefully have a comfortable enough lead to bring other relievers in. Yeah, they (Wildcats) made it interesting in the end, but we got it done."

Green, who was one of the offensive stars for the tribe, also appeared quite relieved after the contest.

"It was a good game. The ending was scary, but we played seven hard innings and were able to hold on," he said. "We've played three games with A-J and it's not surprising that this one would be a battle to the end. They've always been like that."

Green said the and his teammates are pumped to be advancing to the sectional championship game Saturday.

"It's crazy. We haven't been in the Sweet 16 for a while. I always thought we were capable. And when we play Freeburg, we have to put the ball in play. We're ready to play them. I think we've got a chance against anybody."

Winning pitcher for Du Quoin was Lee. Waller earned the save.

