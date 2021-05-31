Prep Baseball | Du Quoin holds on to get past Murphysboro

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the big play of the frame was Indians center fielder Brian Winters catching a fly ball from Drew Caldwell with the bases loaded and gunning down Trenton Shepard at the plate, where Konner Harris applied the tag to keep it a one-run game.

A two-out error allowed the Red Devils to load the bases again in the second and Matthew Ryder scored on a passed ball, but Rogers got Shepard to fly out to right field and leave the bags stranded.

"Jake's done a great job all year," Geiger said. "He'll throw strikes and he'll spin a curveball up there. But a lot of teams roll over and get themselves out and that's kind of what we got accomplished today. He threw really well for five innings."

Murphysboro used pitcher Dylan Eaton for two innings but then lifted him to keep him available later in the week. Ryder, the first reliever, hit a batter and then walked four straight to help the Indians tie it — but Ryder also made a web gem after moving to third base and end the threat.

Du Quoin pushed its lead to 8-2 against relievers Sam Herring and Jaeden Ripley. Winters hit sacrifice flies to bring in runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, while Cornett ripped an RBI double for his third hit in the fifth.