Prep Baseball | Du Quoin holds on to get past Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Du Quoin's defense prevented more runs than it allowed Monday as the Indians held on for dear life to beat Murphysboro, 8-6, and spoil Senior Day for the Red Devils baseball team.
"We'll take a win any time we can get it," said Du Quoin coach Kyle Geiger. "It's always hard to stay locked in, especially on a natural field, which we kind of struggle with sometimes. But we had a couple of mistakes defensively that we need to clean up. Our pitching has been good all year and our bats are starting to come around so we're getting excited."
Du Quoin improved to 15-13-1 with the victory, while Murphysboro fell to 3-10 as both teams head into postseason play this week.
"We showed a little fight today and had some things go right for us," said Murphysboro coach Andy Winters. "Unfortunately we just didn't throw enough strikes early in the game."
Owen Cornett had three hits for the Indians, who fell behind by two runs but scored eight unanswered and then gave the Red Devils new life with errors in the sixth.
But it was Du Quoin's defense that also cut down two runners at home plate. And the game ended with infielders Caden Hutchens and Owen Bradley turning a slick double play.
Murphysboro got a quick run against Du Quoin starter Jake Rogers when Payton Austin led off the first with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Trey Gillespie.
But the big play of the frame was Indians center fielder Brian Winters catching a fly ball from Drew Caldwell with the bases loaded and gunning down Trenton Shepard at the plate, where Konner Harris applied the tag to keep it a one-run game.
A two-out error allowed the Red Devils to load the bases again in the second and Matthew Ryder scored on a passed ball, but Rogers got Shepard to fly out to right field and leave the bags stranded.
"Jake's done a great job all year," Geiger said. "He'll throw strikes and he'll spin a curveball up there. But a lot of teams roll over and get themselves out and that's kind of what we got accomplished today. He threw really well for five innings."
Murphysboro used pitcher Dylan Eaton for two innings but then lifted him to keep him available later in the week. Ryder, the first reliever, hit a batter and then walked four straight to help the Indians tie it — but Ryder also made a web gem after moving to third base and end the threat.
Du Quoin pushed its lead to 8-2 against relievers Sam Herring and Jaeden Ripley. Winters hit sacrifice flies to bring in runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, while Cornett ripped an RBI double for his third hit in the fifth.
"He's gotten hot here the last week or so," Geiger said of Cornett. "I knew his capability and what he was able to do, and he's starting to show it. Hopefully we get some runners on in front of him and be able to produce some runs with him driving them in. He's been swinging it well and I think he's seeing it well, too."
In the sixth, the Red Devils rallied with Will Meadows now pitching in relief after Ryan Finke beat out an infield hit that arguably should've been an out. Then, inexplicably, Winters misplayed a deep fly ball smashed by Austin that brought in two runs.
Shepard zipped a hit up the middle to bring a run and Herring also singled with an outfield error attached and suddenly it was 8-6. But after Aaron Sanders drew a walk and tried to draw a throw to second base, Herring was thrown out trying to steal home with Harris again making a fine play to prevent another run.
Finally in the seventh, an error allowed Ryder to reach but Eaton ended the game when he grounded to short and Hutchens flipped to Bradley to start a textbook double play.