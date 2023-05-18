DU QUOIN — If baseballs could talk, they would ask Owen Cornett why he must inflict so much pain on them.

Sporting a powerful swing, the 6-foot-4, 200-plus-pound lefthanded-hitting first baseman for the Du Quoin Indians has been one of the top sluggers in Southern Illinois the last two seasons.

He is batting a torrid .438 through 33 games played with 10 home runs, nine doubles and one triple to go along with 36 runs batted in, 36 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases.

“Owen is having another phenomenal season for us,” said Indians coach Tim Davis. “He batted over .500 last year and is well over .400 this year. What’s really impressive is that he has doubled his home run output from last season. He’s driving the ball with power.”

Davis said Cornett has taken advantage of the fact that teammates P.J. Winters and Camden Waller have frequently gotten on base ahead of him, increasing his RBI output.

“Owen is a hitter who knows the strike zone very well,” Davis said. “He has a plan when he goes to the plate. In other words, he figures out what the pitcher is trying to do to get him out and adjusts.”

Cornett said his plan is to keep things simple with each at bat.

“See it and hit it,” he said. “I try to pick up the spin of the ball as quick as I can and react. Some days you see the spin better than others.”

Cornett, who is one of five seniors on the ballclub, said two of his more memorable moments this spring came in recent days. He hit a grand slam on May 3 to help beat West Frankfort, 8-7, and blasted two home runs in a 12-8 loss at Murphysboro on May 8.

A team first kind of guy, Cornett said he believes the Indians (21-12 overall) are a little better team than last year’s bunch that pulled off a regional championship win over Nashville.

The Indians are competing this week in the Carterville Regional and will not be an easy out. Other teams competing there include: Murphysboro, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, Benton, and the host Lions.

“That’s one of our goals – to win another regional,” the senior said. “We want to be playing our best baseball at this time of year, and I think we pretty much are.”

After getting off to a 1-5 start, Du Quoin has bounced back to win 20 of its last 27 games.

Davis said Cornett reminds him of another lefthanded-swinging slugger at Du Quoin – Tyler Bullock – who played ball at SIU and professionally.

“Owen has that same kind of power,” Davis said. “He’s been really good for us the last three years.”

Cornett, who also competed in golf and basketball at Du Quoin, will play baseball beyond high school.

“I’ve committed to Wabash Valley College (Mount Carmel-based junior college that is presently ranked No. 1 in the nation in baseball),” he said. “I’m excited about playing there next year.”

Cornett added that, for now, however, his focus is on high school baseball.

“Absolutely. We want to keep our season going,” he said. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates when we’re done. I’m also going to miss hitting home runs for my hometown team.”