Prep Baseball | Freeburg defeats Harrisburg at SIU

The Bulldogs (26-1) collected five hits off the hard-throwing Brueggemann, who entered the game as one of the top performers in the metro-east this year, in a six-run first and knocked him out after just one-third of an inning. Singles by Javie Beal and Colby Morse, along with Krayton Morse getting hit by a pitch, loaded the sacks with no outs.

Noah Boon's fielder's choice bouncer to second scored Beal, followed by Ben Brombaugh's RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead. Following a bunt single by Andrew Bittle that reloaded the bases, Riley King slapped a two-run single to right and Bittle scored from first, thanks to a throwing error. Jackson Pittman capped the inning with a two-out RBI single to right.

Krayton Morse made it 7-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly that scored Beal. And then from out of nowhere, Freeburg got back in the game with considerable help from walks.

A sacrifice fly by Frerking got the Midgets on the board. Boon issued four walks in the frame, the last two loading the bases for Brueggemann. He unloaded them with a three-run double to right-center and then scored on a throwing error.

Beal relieved Boon but gave up two singles, followed by a double steal and a throwing error into center field that plated Freeburg's sixth run.