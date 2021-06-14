Prep Baseball | Freeburg defeats Harrisburg at SIU

CARBONDALE — In winning 26 of their first 27 games and capturing a sectional title, the Harrisburg baseball team frequently buried opponents with big innings.
It also stopped them with solid pitching and good defense.
On Monday night, the Bulldogs appeared on track to earn a trip to the Class 2A semifinals when they opened up a 7-0 second inning lead over Freeburg at Itchy Jones Stadium.
Then the Midgets turned Harrisburg's formula against it. A six-run second inning got them back into contention and a nine-run fourth inning settled the outcome in a 15-8 verdict.
Eleven straight Freeburg hitters reached base in the fourth as Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson called on four different hitters in a futile attempt to quell the rally.
The biggest of many Midget hits in the inning was a three-run homer to left by Will Frerking. Colin Brueggemann added a two-run single through a drawn-in infield.
Reliever Kamden Casey earned the win with 4 1/3 innings of shutout work for Freeburg (34-3), which plays a de facto road game against University High of Normal at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
The script was definitely flipped from the game's first 1 1/2 innings, which sounded like a Harrisburg pep rally.
The Bulldogs (26-1) collected five hits off the hard-throwing Brueggemann, who entered the game as one of the top performers in the metro-east this year, in a six-run first and knocked him out after just one-third of an inning. Singles by Javie Beal and Colby Morse, along with Krayton Morse getting hit by a pitch, loaded the sacks with no outs.
Noah Boon's fielder's choice bouncer to second scored Beal, followed by Ben Brombaugh's RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead. Following a bunt single by Andrew Bittle that reloaded the bases, Riley King slapped a two-run single to right and Bittle scored from first, thanks to a throwing error. Jackson Pittman capped the inning with a two-out RBI single to right.
Krayton Morse made it 7-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly that scored Beal. And then from out of nowhere, Freeburg got back in the game with considerable help from walks.
A sacrifice fly by Frerking got the Midgets on the board. Boon issued four walks in the frame, the last two loading the bases for Brueggemann. He unloaded them with a three-run double to right-center and then scored on a throwing error.
Beal relieved Boon but gave up two singles, followed by a double steal and a throwing error into center field that plated Freeburg's sixth run.
Harrisburg briefly regained traction in the third. Beal worked a bases loaded walk after falling behind 1-2 in the count, giving it an 8-6 lead. He then worked a scoreless bottom of the inning.
That was just about the end of the Bulldog highlights for this one, aside from Brombaugh's rifle throw from center that cut down a runner at the plate to end the fifth.
Eight Harrisburg seniors, six of whom started, played their last high school game.