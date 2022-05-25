Prep Baseball | Freeburg ends Harrisburg's postseason run at Benton Sectional

BENTON — Freeburg pitcher Lane Otten minimized the damage on Wednesday afternoon, allowing just two runs and then working his way out of a bases-loaded, one-out second-inning jam. His teammates responded with nine runs in the top of the third as the defending state champion Midgets bullied their way past Harrisburg, 12-2, in the opening round of the Class 2A Benton Sectional.

The game was called in the top of the fifth inning when a torrential downpour paused the action. After a conversation with athletic directors, coaches and umpires, both schools agreed it made no sense to suspend the game and have both teams return to Benton on Thursday to most likely play less than one inning of baseball.

With the win, Freeburg improves to 22-13 overall and advances to the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday in Benton. The Midgets will meet the winner of Thursday's other semifinal game between Du Quoin (19-11) and Anna-Jonesboro (15-10). Harrisburg wraps up its season at 29-7.

"We always tell our starting pitchers that if the other team scores, just limit the damage," said Freeburg head coach Drew Gericke. "To get out of the bases loaded with one out and still tied, that's huge. And we still had our middle of the order to come back up the next inning.

"The same thing happened in the regional championship. We let up one and then worked our way out of a jam and came back and scored six. The offense feeds off the defense and the defense feeds off the offense."

The Midgets hit three over the boards in the top of the third against Bulldogs starter Drew Hawkins and reliever Grant Arnold. After Kamden Casey walked with the bases loaded and Austin York delivered a two-run single, it was Luke Isaacs belting a two-run homer to center.

Two batters later, Eli Hoerner and Eli Hill went yard back-to-back, and by the end of the frame, it was an 11-2 ballgame.

"It's our guys finally stepping up," Gericke said. "To be honest, we hadn't done that all year, but the last three games it's clicked. We scored a lot of our runs with two outs, and you have to do that in the postseason."

Harrisburg assistant coach John Crabb, filling in for the ailing head coach, Jay Thompson, said he knew beating Freeburg would be an uphill battle with the way they swing the bat.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. They're the defending state champs," Crabb said. "That's a great team over there. They had great approaches at the plate. They were aggressive and that was the difference. Their pitcher settled in after the second inning and our pitcher (Hawkins) struggled a little with his control.

"You can't walk and hit batters against good teams," Crabb said. "That's as good a lineup as we've seen all year. They hit 1 through 9. They put pressure on you. They have speed. They play very good defense and they're well coached."

Crabb said he had no issues with his team's intensity coming into the contest.

"Our guys were a little hungry because they (Midgets) ended our season last year in the Super-Sectional. Our kids played their guts out. We played with energy. We had a bad inning."

Crabb added that there is no shame in finishing 29-7.

"Shoot, no. I think that if you would have asked any of us before the season, we probably would have thought this could be a rebuilding year. Fortunately, Coach Thompson does a great job and the culture here is next man up. These guys bought into it. Coach Thompson expects us to win every year and the kids played up to those expectations."

The Bulldogs scored both of their runs in the second inning.

Eli Burtis led off the inning with a single. Riley King followed suit. Camron Miller bunted the runners to second and third and Jackson Bergan then delivered an infield single, driving in Burtis. Wilson also reached on an infield single, driving in King. The rally stalled there, however, as Otten got Bryant Golish to ground into a force out and then struck out Camron Ande.

