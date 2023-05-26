Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HARRISBURG — Ethan Golish’s season stats impress his head coach. And that’s saying something because Harrisburg Bulldogs baseball coach Jay Thompson has been coaching baseball for well over 30 years.

A junior second baseman/pitcher, Golish has mashed at the plate to the tune of a .422 batting average this spring.

He has been instrumental in leading Harrisburg to a 31-3 overall record, River-to-River (Ohio Division) Conference and regional championship. Golish also has an on-base percentage of .516 and OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of 1.251.

Moreover, Golish has 43 hits in 102 at bats with four home runs, 18 doubles, and one triple. He has driven in a stunning 46 runs.

“Those offensive stats are off the charts,” Thompson said. “Especially the RBIs. That’s a ton.”

That RBI total, by the way, ranks him sixth in the state and 75th in the nation.

“I got stronger in the weight room last summer and have simplified things at the plate,” Golish said. “I just focus on clearing my head when I bat. See the ball and try to get the barrel of the bat on the ball. Nothing else.”

Defensively, Golish is no slouch either. He has committed only one error in 81 chances for a .988 fielding percentage.

“For a high school kid, that’s pretty unbelievable,” Thompson said.

Thompson is also appreciative of Golish’s mound work. The righthander is 8-1 with 47 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched, while only walking 13. His earned-run-average is a solid 2.05.

“Ethan has developed nicely into our No. 2 pitcher in the rotation,” Thompson said. “He has been phenomenal in that role.”

Golish said it was important for him to elevate his game.

“I made a few appearances on the mound last year, but wasn’t very sharp. I didn’t think that I showed my best self, and for that reason, I decided to work hard in the offseason to show what I could do this year.

“I think more than anything else, I held myself accountable and got out of my own head,” Golish said. “I came into the season determined and it has paid off.”

Golish said his favorite individual moment this spring came at home against Du Quoin.

“I had a walkoff grand slam in that game,” he said. “That, by far, was my favorite moment.”

Golish said he never expected to have the kind of season he has had this spring with the Bulldogs.

“No, I would have to say I’m surprised, probably even exceeded my expectations. It helped to get physically stronger and it helped to get one-on-one work with personal instructors,” he said. “My hitting mechanics are better for sure, but I never expected to do as well as I have. It’s nice to see the success I have had from my hard work. And it’s nice when your coach recognizes you for that work.”

An All-Conference performer last year, Golish said he would describe himself as a “line-drive" hitter.

“I’m not a home run hitter. Any home runs I hit are just good mistakes," he said. "I just try to get the barrel of the bat on the ball. When it comes to pitching, I’m not overpowering with my fastball, but I am very determined to get the batter out. I dig down deep and give everything I have.”

Golish added that the Bulldogs always expect to win, but nobody goes into the season predicating a 30-plus win season.

"We're looking to continue what we've started," he said.