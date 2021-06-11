Prep Baseball | Goreville defeats Steeleville in sectional final

STEELEVILLE — Goreville's baseball team clinched the Class 1A Steeleville Sectional on Friday with an 8-3 victory over the Warriors.
It was redemption for Blackcats coach Shawn Tripp and his team after losing to Steeleville in the 2019 sectional title game. Goreville capitalized this time around on seven defensive errors despite only finishing with three hits as an offense.
“We tried to put pressure on them and I think that worked,” said Tripp. “That’s the one thing about our team, I think we executed and took advantage of their errors. When we do that it puts pressure on them which leads to more mistakes.”
The game blew wide open in the fifth inning when Steeleville starter Zach Mevert loaded the bases after striking out his first two batters. Warriors coach John Sutton then opted to replace Melvert on the mound with sophomore Jacoby Gross after the junior loaded the bases with his pitch count at 104.
Steeleville already had three defensive errors up to that point, but then three more errors spiraled into a five-run inning for Goreville to take a 7-2 lead. The Blackcats sent 10 batters to the plate and drew four walks with two outs to score five players on zero hits.
Hunter Francis then extended Goreville’s lead to 8-2 in the seventh inning after Gross walked his third batter out of the 10 he ended up facing. A wild pitch put Francis at second before Steeleville’s seventh error of the game came on a Casey Lenon ground ball to score Francis for the six-run cushion.
Lenon earned the win for Goreville despite allowing two runs in the third inning when John A. Logan commit Chase Newby tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run home run. The senior pitcher settled in after that and lasted 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts after allowing six hits and five walks.
“It feels great,” said Lenon. “This team beat us two years ago when we last had a baseball season. They took it from us late in that game, we kind of made some mistakes — kind of like they did today, but we took advantage of it the way they took advantage of us.”
Mevert took the loss for Steeleville after opening the game on fire with eight strikeouts through his first 12 batters. The junior finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed three hits, but a pair of walks and three hit-by-pitches led to four earned runs.
Mevert and Newby led the way for Steeleville’s offense that combined for six hits. The three and four-hole hitters combined for two of the Warriors’ six team hits, which featured Newby’s home run that scored Mevert after a two-out walk in the third. The two also combined for five walks on the day.
The three team hits for Goreville came from Briley Dunn (double), Kanon Webb (single) and Francis (single). Francis and Lenon each scored two runs with three other Blackcats also crossing home plate.
“I was a sophomore two years ago when they beat us,” said Lenon. “Beating them has been what us seniors and some of the juniors that were freshmen then have been thinking about.
“Us seniors were kind of in that game while the juniors didn’t get too much experience back then as freshmen, but we all wanted to win this game.”
Drake Moss relieved Lenon with two outs in the fifth inning and got a ground ball to escape two runners on base. Francis then replaced Moss in the seventh with one out, but got a pop-out and strikeout to close the game.
“Casey gutted it out on a hot day for us,” said Tripp. “I told him if he can give us five innings we can win and he went a little over that so I tip my cap to him.”
Goreville’s defensive play of the game came in the seventh inning when Rhet Schuetz laid out for a diving catch in left field to rob Mevert of a base hit. He was one of many seniors that gutted it out on a 95-degree day.
Goreville faces the winner of South Central and North Clay in Monday’s Super-Sectional match at SIU.
