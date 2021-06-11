Prep Baseball | Goreville defeats Steeleville in sectional final

Lenon earned the win for Goreville despite allowing two runs in the third inning when John A. Logan commit Chase Newby tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run home run. The senior pitcher settled in after that and lasted 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts after allowing six hits and five walks.

“It feels great,” said Lenon. “This team beat us two years ago when we last had a baseball season. They took it from us late in that game, we kind of made some mistakes — kind of like they did today, but we took advantage of it the way they took advantage of us.”

Mevert took the loss for Steeleville after opening the game on fire with eight strikeouts through his first 12 batters. The junior finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed three hits, but a pair of walks and three hit-by-pitches led to four earned runs.

Mevert and Newby led the way for Steeleville’s offense that combined for six hits. The three and four-hole hitters combined for two of the Warriors’ six team hits, which featured Newby’s home run that scored Mevert after a two-out walk in the third. The two also combined for five walks on the day.

The three team hits for Goreville came from Briley Dunn (double), Kanon Webb (single) and Francis (single). Francis and Lenon each scored two runs with three other Blackcats also crossing home plate.