Prep Baseball | Goreville falls to South Central in nine innings

CARBONDALE — It had to be seen to believed. And even then, it was hard to believe what happened.
On the 378th pitch of Monday’s Class 1A Super-Sectional epic between Goreville and South Central at Itchy Jones Stadium, the Cougars’ Sam Rubin watched a 3-2 curve bounce over the plate and threw his bat to the turf in celebration.
Rubin’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth supplied an anti-climactic ending to arguably the wildest game played in the state this year: South Central 15, Goreville 14.
As Rubin touched first and then sprinted towards second in a futile attempt to avoid the inevitable dogpile, Blackcat players either trudged off the field with their heads down or were splayed across the turf in disbelief.
After overcoming a 9-0 fifth inning deficit and playing most of the game without coach Shawn Tripp, who was booted in the third inning for arguing a non-call on an apparent balk that would have netted Goreville a run, the Blackcats were one strike away from a stunning win.
The equally stunning loss was tough to digest.
“Little things,” Tripp said. “You have to do them at this time of the year.”
Goreville’s five errors suggest they didn’t do enough of them. The winning rally by South Central was built solely on largesse.
Chase Dodson drew a one-out walk off reliever Drake Moss. Aiden Dodson lifted a pop-up into shallow left field that appeared ticketed for Kanon Webb’s glove and a second out. But the shortstop couldn’t hang on, putting the winning run into scoring position.
Sebastian Cowger’s fielder’s choice grounder to first put men at the corners with two outs. The Blackcats gave Beau Jolliff, who belted a two-run homer and a game-tying RBI double in his previous two at-bats, a shrewd intentional pass to load the bases for Rubin, who was 1-for-5.
Moss got ahead in the count but just couldn’t finish Rubin off. None of the last three pitches were close, bringing to an end a 3-hour, 34-minute slugfest.
“That was a wild one,” Tripp said.
It appeared that Goreville would qualify for its sixth state semifinal since 2010 when Rhett Schuetz drilled a two-run double to the wall in left-center to give it a 14-12 lead in the seventh. That capped a six-run outburst, five coming with two outs, and marked the third straight inning in which the Blackcats (12-9-1) scored at least four runs.
Moss relieved Ian Sopczak after Chase Thompson drew a leadoff walk. After Chase Dodson’s double into the left field corner and subsequent fielding error made it 14-13, Moss got a flyout and pop-up to draw within an out of the save.
He got ahead of Jolliff 0-2. The catcher set up behind the right-hand batters’ box. Moss missed the corner by at least four inches, a perfect waste pitch. But Jolliff lined it into the left field corner to equal the score at 14.
The winning run probably served to enrage some Goreville fans who felt their team should have scored a run in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Casey Lenon was picked off third when Aiden Dodson appeared to step home and throw to third. Lenon was tagged out in the ensuing rundown.
Tripp argued at length between innings, then went back for seconds when making a pitching change after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third. Moments later, he was walking off the field for the game’s remainder.
Even though he was nowhere to be seen for the game’s remainder, his team’s rally didn’t shock him.
“You’re showing a lot of heart when you can come back after being down 9-0,” he said. “Look at the schedule we’ve played. We’ve never shied away from nothing, and I think that showed in our comeback.”
The result spoiled an incredible game for A.J. Johnson, who cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth that drew the Blackcats within 9-7 and then laced a three-run double to the left field wall in the seventh that tied the game at 12. Johnson drove in seven runs.
The Cougars (23-3) will play Mount Pulaski in Thursday’s semifinal round at Illinois State.