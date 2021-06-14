Prep Baseball | Goreville falls to South Central in nine innings

He got ahead of Jolliff 0-2. The catcher set up behind the right-hand batters’ box. Moss missed the corner by at least four inches, a perfect waste pitch. But Jolliff lined it into the left field corner to equal the score at 14.

The winning run probably served to enrage some Goreville fans who felt their team should have scored a run in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Casey Lenon was picked off third when Aiden Dodson appeared to step home and throw to third. Lenon was tagged out in the ensuing rundown.

Tripp argued at length between innings, then went back for seconds when making a pitching change after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third. Moments later, he was walking off the field for the game’s remainder.

Even though he was nowhere to be seen for the game’s remainder, his team’s rally didn’t shock him.

“You’re showing a lot of heart when you can come back after being down 9-0,” he said. “Look at the schedule we’ve played. We’ve never shied away from nothing, and I think that showed in our comeback.”