Prep Baseball | Goreville grabs win over Crab Orchard

“After striking out I just thought to myself to keep my hands up and when he moves I move and hit the ball as hard as I can,” Cloud said.

The top of the order was also great with leadoff batter junior Briley Dunn and the third batter senior Case Lenon driving in two runs each.

Dunn drove in his two in the third inning while Lenon drove in single runs in the first and second innings on infield ground outs with a runner at third.

The second batter, senior Kanon Webb, singled in the first and scored and was hit by a pitch in the second and scored. The cleanup batter junior Dylan Compton walked in the first and scored and tripled in the second with two outs.

The Blackcat bench even got into the act when Tripp with replaced his entire lineup in the field in the fifth and those players came to the plate in the seventh.

Moss led off with a single to right center. Freshman Caulin Carter joined him on base on an error and junior Josh Calhoon drove Moss home with a single to right.

Elders pitched the first inning for the Trojans and gave up four runs on two hits, three walks and a double error on a ground ball to short by A.J. Johnson that allowed two runs to score and the inning to continue.

Rix took over in the second and pitched five innings giving up five runs – four earned – on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0