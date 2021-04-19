Prep Baseball | Goreville grabs win over Crab Orchard

CRAB ORCHARD — Senior Rhet Schuetz and two freshmen combined for a three-hitter while the offense scored 10 runs on 11 hits to lead Goreville to a 10-2 win over Crab Orchard in a non-conference baseball game Monday.
“Good all around game,” said Goreville coach Shawn Tripp. “The pitching for us was good. Schuetz starting off throwing strikes and the two freshmen came in and shut the door throwing strikes. I thought everybody swung the bat pretty good.”
Goreville improved to 2-1 while Crab Orchard fell to 0-1 after dropping its home opener.
“We have a lot of things to work on, but for out first game I’m pretty happy with what I saw,” said Crab Orchard coach Corey Bailey. “Not playing last year took a toll on a lot of my players, so we have pretty much a young team. Since most of my players don’t play travel ball, so basically it’s been two years since they’ve been out here playing. So I think they did a pretty job today and even though it was a 10-2 I feel it was a closer game than it was.”
Schuetz (1-0) tossed the first three innings giving up an unearned run in the first inning when the leadoff batter Klayton Williams reached on a bad hop error past the second baseman and scored one out later on a base hit to left field by his counterpart on the mound Dylan Elders.
The right-hander closed out the inning by serving up a double-play, pitched around a two-out walk in the second and struck out the side in the third to successfully complete his first start of the season. He finished with five strikeouts and just the one walk.
Freshman Drake Moss took over the mound in the fourth and set down the first eight batters the right-hander faced, including five by strikeout. With two out in the sixth Moss walked Ian Dawes on seven pitches and hit Elders on the first pitch.
“Moss threw three good innings and we needed that with playing Massac tomorrow,” Tripp said.
On a 1-1 pitch, Will Rix hit a sharp ground ball past the second baseman to drive in Dawes. Moss got out of the jam on a strikeout to finish his three innings of work with six strikeouts and one walk.
Fellow freshman right-hander Tyler Suits came in to close out and struck out the side pitching around a one-out base hit.
The bottom of the lineup was potent with the bottom four batters getting six hits in 11 at-bats with the eighth batter Ian Sopczak and the ninth Dawson Cloud finishing with two hits each.
Sopczak drove in a run in the first on a two-out line drive single to left and then the sophomore beat out a slow roller to short in the second.
Cloud struck out to end the first inning in his first start of the season, but that only made him more determined. The sophomore drove in a run in the third on a one-out line drive single to center and followed with a double to the fence in left center in his last at-bat in the fifth.
“After striking out I just thought to myself to keep my hands up and when he moves I move and hit the ball as hard as I can,” Cloud said.
The top of the order was also great with leadoff batter junior Briley Dunn and the third batter senior Case Lenon driving in two runs each.
Dunn drove in his two in the third inning while Lenon drove in single runs in the first and second innings on infield ground outs with a runner at third.
The second batter, senior Kanon Webb, singled in the first and scored and was hit by a pitch in the second and scored. The cleanup batter junior Dylan Compton walked in the first and scored and tripled in the second with two outs.
The Blackcat bench even got into the act when Tripp with replaced his entire lineup in the field in the fifth and those players came to the plate in the seventh.
Moss led off with a single to right center. Freshman Caulin Carter joined him on base on an error and junior Josh Calhoon drove Moss home with a single to right.
Elders pitched the first inning for the Trojans and gave up four runs on two hits, three walks and a double error on a ground ball to short by A.J. Johnson that allowed two runs to score and the inning to continue.
Rix took over in the second and pitched five innings giving up five runs – four earned – on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks.