COBDEN — After squandering a one-out, bases loaded opportunity in the fifth, Goreville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Elverado, 2-1, in the Class 1A Cobden Sectional baseball semifinal Thursday afternoon.

“When we kept not scoring when we had the opportunities, I kept telling the guys, ‘there’s a lot of ballgame left, keep plugging away, it’s going to happen’ and finally it did,” said Goreville coach Shawn Tripp. “Credit to their guy - he threw his heart out out there - but we got to do better job and strike out less.”

Goreville (23-13) will play Waltonville (20-8) who defeated Hardin County, 11-7, for the sectional title at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Elverado (19-7) finished the best season in program history by winning its first regional title and setting a new win record of 19, easily beating the previous best of 14 set in 1978 and tied in 2012.

“I told the players they were special from the get-go and I thought they really had a chance to bring home some hardware,” said Elverado coach Michael Beckmann. “They added to their trophy case with the regional plaque, but they were sad about losing the conference championship game in 15 innings against Agape, 3-2. They are fighters and they really showed that again today.”

The Falcons took an early lead with a run in the third inning, starting with a one-out single by pitcher Sam Endres. Endres then advanced to second on a delayed steal and scored one out later on a line drive up the middle by Joe Overton.

The game-winning rally began with Hunter Francis hitting a high pop fly that fell between the shortstop and outfielders a few feet on the outfield grass.

“They had the infield in, so it dropped back behind them,” Tripp said. “That’s the risk you take with the infield in and they had to take it on the second hit hoping to get a ground ball, so they could throw out the runner at the plate. We just hit it far enough they couldn’t reach it.”

Ty Suits followed with a hard-hit ball that shortstop Brayden Wright fielded cleanly, getting Francis out at second. Suits beat out the throw to first on an attempted double play.

Right-handed batter Ian Sopczak then tattooed the left-hander’s first pitch off the fence in left center for a triple to tie the game.

“My previous at-bat I struck out and coach pulled me aside and said we had three innings left and I’m going to get another chance,” Sopczak said. "He led me with a fastball and I hit it as hard as I could.”

Endres then got ahead 0-2 on Garrett Church, but the third baseman hit his third pitch to almost the same place Francis did to send Sopczak home with the winning run.

“I’m a 0-2 batter at times - it just depends,” Church said. “He threw me a fastball. I wasn’t for sure if it was going to drop, but I had enough to get it out there.”

Sopczak added, “Coach told me to tag up when the ball was in the air, so I went back and then he told me go when it hit that perfect spot between everybody.”

Francis took over the pitching duties from Drake Moss in the seventh and struck out the side on 11 pitches to earn his fourth save of the season.

Moss (7-2) gave up one run on four hits and two walks, stranding a runner at second in the second inning and runners at third and second in the fourth. The junior right-hander finished with 12 strikeouts.

“I was just looking for my off-speed trying to dial it in the zone,” Moss said. “After they took the lead, I wasn’t really worried about it because I knew we were going to start hitting. This is the postseason. We can’t be losing or otherwise we’re out. I want this for our seniors.”

Endres (8-2) held the Blackcats in check over the first five innings, pitching around a one-out single in the first, a leadoff single in the second and a leadoff double in the third.

After going down 1-2-3 in the fourth, Goreville loaded the bases with one out in the fifth on a leadoff single by Church, a one-out double by Moss, followed by Endres’ only walk on a 3-2 pitch to pinch-hitter Zeck Green.

Endres got out of the jam by striking out the next two batters on nine pitches. The senior finished with nine strikeouts.

“I thought leaving the bases loaded was going to hurt us and the kids were down too, but then I said we still have two more opportunities, so we have to keep plugging,” Tripp said. “Good teams come through. This time of the year you expect some good games.”