Prep Baseball | Goreville sweeps doubleheader at Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Goreville came into the Murphysboro doubleheader needing a couple wins to get its season on track and the Blackcats managed to pull it off with a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Pleasant Plains followed by a 21-10 win over Murphysboro in the nightcap.

“We wanted two wins to get us to .500 and it didn’t matter how we got them and any win in March is usually ugly, but we’ll take it,” said Goreville coach Shawn Tripp. “Everybody is still learning their pitching and getting their timing down and that’s why we’re playing these doubleheaders on Saturday to figure things out. Our first game was a good come-from-behind win and it bled over to the second and I was happy with that.”

Goreville evened their season at 3-3 while Murphysboro, who lost to Pleasant Plains in its first game, fell to 3-3-1. Pleasant Plains left town with a 3-2 record.

Against Murphysboro, the Blackcats sent 15 batters to the plate taking advantage of five errors in the top of the first to take a 10-0 lead before Murphysboro even swung at a pitch.

“I told the kids we might have scored 10, but I know Murphy can hit and they did,” Tripp said.

Hunter Francis opened the game against Grayson Guthman with a double and scored on a base hit by A.J. Johnson to give Goreville the lead after just two batters.

Back-to-back errors loaded the bases and the second run scored when Tristen Green was hit by a pitch. Dawson Cloud followed with a two-run single and Drake Moss hit a hanging curve to left to up the lead to 5-0.

Guthman reloaded the bases with no outs after walking Tyler Suits and the ninth man in the order Ian Sopczak hit into a fielder’s choice drive in a run. After three consecutive errors allowed three more runs to score Green drove in his second run of the inning to make it 10-0.

Murphysboro came back in the bottom of the first to cut the lead in half. After Sam herring drove in the first run and a wild pitch scored the second the Red Devils loaded the bases on a hit batsman and a walk sending Green to centerfield and A.J. Johnson in from first to face Corbin Compardo, who worked the count full before smacking the sixth pitch over the left fielder's head to drive in two more.

One out later Alek Abell popped out to short, but it was deep enough for Drew Caldwell to tag and score to cut the lead to 10-5.

Johnson pitched the next two innings giving up two runs on three hits to pick up the win and even his record at 1-1.

After Murphysboro cut the lead 10-7 with the two runs in the second Goreville scored four runs in the third with the big hit being a two-run base loaded single by Green. The other two runs came on a double by Johnson and an error.

Green was the hitting star of the game going 3-for-3 with an RBI in the win over Pleasant Plains and 2-for-4 with four RBIs against Murphysboro. For the Red Devils Guthman had three hits in four at-bats with two RBIs. Caldwell and Compardo finished with two hits and two RBIs each.

“I’ve been struggling the past couple of games and today it finally came together and I put the bat on the ball,” Green said. “That first game was kind of stressful and the second we just came out it was kind of crazy.”

In a win over Pleasant Plains, the Blackcats chipped away at the Cardinals lead with a run in the fourth on an error, a run in the fifth on a single by Green and a run in the seventh on a bloop single by Dylan Compton to send the game into extra innings. In the eighth Sopczak led off with triple and one out later scored on a throwing error by the shortstop.

Murphysboro also had fielding problems in its 10-8 loss to Pleasant Plains to open the series. The Red Devils fell behind 9-8 giving up six runs on eight errors in the fourth. Murphysboro had runners at second and third in both the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t get the clutch hit.

