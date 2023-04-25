HARRISBURG — Junior righthander Noah Arnold put the clamps on a strong Murphysboro offense Tuesday, shutting the Red Devils out, 6-0, and helping the Harrisburg Bulldogs win the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Harrisburg finished league play at 9-1 and is 22-2 overall.

Murphysboro finishes with three league losses and is 11-7 overall.

Arnold tossed seven dominant innings and scattered four hits while striking out six and walking none. He needed only 75 pitchers to record the shutout.

“My curve was working very well for me today,” Arnold said. “I could spot it anywhere I wanted to – inside or outside—and I knew that if I threw it well and they made contact, I had a good defense behind me.”

Arnold said losing 17-12 on April 10 in Murphysboro served as ample motivation for the Bulldogs who have lorded over the conference for more than three decades under head coach Jay Thompson.

“Because we lost last time, we had the mindset to find a way to beat them (Red Devils) today,” Arnold said. “Winning another conference championship is awesome. It’s great to play for Harrisburg in this environment.”

Thompson said he was pleased with Arnold.

“Noah was fantastic today,” he said. “Murphy’s a great hitting team. I think they only had four hits. Noah didn’t walk anybody, which is huge. And we made some nice defensive plays behind him. Ethan (second baseman Golish) made a diving play up the middle to his right. Cam (shortstop Ande) made a slow roller play on their fastest player (Donte Miner).”

Thompson was also pleased with the Bulldogs’ offense.

“Our kids stayed aggressive at the plate. We had some big hits today, including some two-out RBIs. We bunted well. We did some good things.”

As for the conference championship—the school’s 17th since joining the River-to-River Conference in the 1993-94 school year—Thompson was pleased.

“I’m happy for these boys. It’s a big deal to them,” Thompson said. “Murphy’s an outstanding team. I know they’ve had a tough couple of days, but that is in no way indicative of how strong they are. They’re a really good team, so this is a big win for us.

“When we pitch well, we’re pretty good because we’re capable of scoring some runs,” Thompson added.

Red Devils coach Andrew Winters said he thought his ballclub hit the ball pretty hard on occasion, but often right at people.

“Compardo (Corbin) hit a couple of balls hard, but they just happened to be at the second baseman who made good plays on them. Gillespie (Trey) lined out deep to left. We found some barrels. We just didn’t find many holes today.”

Winters was impressed with Arnold’s outing.

“I thought his off-speed stuff was phenomenal,” the coach said. “It was his strength by far today. We weren’t able to be patient enough in situations to get good positions to hit. We kind of got ourselves out early. That’s just something we have to do better at as we move closer to the postseason.”

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning off Murphysboro starter Sam Herring.

Brendan Bergan singled to center to start the frame. After Arnold popped out to Herring, Dawson Griffith bounced back to the mound. But instead of turning an inning-ending double play, Herring fired the ball into center field for an error. A second error – this one from the shortstop, Compardo, resulted in Bergan scoring.

Nathan Evans replaced Herring in the fourth on the bump and allowed two quick runs for a 3-0 deficit.

Arnold singled. Griffith walked. Ross Rider executed a sacrifice bunt, advancing both runners. Grant Wilson grounded out to second, driving in a run and Ande singled to center to drive in the other.

Harrisburg added a run in the fifth to make it 4-0 when Bergan walked with two outs, advanced on a passed ball, and came around to score on an RBI single by Arnold.

The Bulldogs put the game out of reach in the sixth with two more runs. Rider singled. Wilson bunted for a single. Golish’s fielder’s choice grounder drove in a run. A wild pitch scored the other run.

A third run would have scored in the inning if not for the bullet throw from Murphysboro centerfielder Donte Miner, who nailed Golish at the plate trying to score from second on a single by Jack Ford.

The Red Devils host Anna-Jonesboro on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs travel to Carbondale on Friday.

HARRISBURG 6, MURPHYSBORO 0

MURPHYSBORO 000 000 0 — 0

HARRISBURG 010 212 x — 6

Murphysboro: Herring 1-3 (2B); Sanders 1-3; Guthman 1-3; Fox 1-2. LP: Herring.

Harrisburg: Wilson 2-3 (RBI, 1R); Arnold 2-3 (RBI); Bergan 2-3 (2R); Rider 1-2; Ande 1-4; Ford 1-4; Golish 0-4 (RBI). WP: Arnold.