HARRISBURG — With all nine starters batting .342 or higher, it’s no wonder the Harrisburg Bulldogs are tearing through the opposition in baseball.

The boys from Saline County are 27-2 overall and have won 15 straight games. Their last loss was April 10 at Murphysboro. As a team, the Bulldogs are averaging 9.5 runs-per-game.

Leading the offensive charge is second baseman/pitcher Ethan Golish, who is hitting a stunning .456 with 41 hits that includes 21 extra-base hits – four home runs, 16 doubles and one triple. Moreover, the junior has driven home 45 runs and scored 36.

Junior shortstop Cam Ande is batting .448 with 43 hits, 33 runs scored, and 29 RBIs. Another junior – Jack Ford – is at .443 with 39 hits, 32 runs scored and 23 FBIs.

Sophomore Brendan Bergan follows at .427 with 32 hits, 31 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

Braden Burtis is hitting at a .365 clip. Dawson Griffith is at .361 with 36 RBIs. Noah Arnold checks in at .360. Grant Wilson is batting .345 and Ross Rider is at .342.

In the pitching department, Arnold is 6-1 with an 0.86 earned-run-average and 64 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. Golish is 7-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.

“One of the big keys to our success this season is that we have stayed very healthy,” said Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson. “And despite having a lot of new starters this year, we have really come on strong as the season has progressed.”

Thompson said he has been pleasantly surprised by Golish’s development as a pitcher.

“He had not pitched in any high school games until this year,” the veteran coach said. “But’s he’s our No. 2 starter now behind Noah Arnold and has won seven games. He’s having a terrific season.”

Thompson said he may be even more impressed with Golish’s accomplishments in the batter’s box.

“His offensive statistics are borderline unbelievable,” he said. “He has 45 RBIs. It helps to have guys on in front of him, but that’s an exceptional number for 29 games played. And defensively, he’s only committed one error at second base all season.”

Thompson said his team is exceeding expectations.

“I knew we were fast and would steal a lot of bases, but I didn’t expect to have four starters hitting over .400 this late in the year and our No. 9 hitter hitting .342. Our hitting has been good, as well as our pitching and fielding.”

Thompson said the Bulldogs stay sharp by playing so many games.

“We have played five almost every week,” the coach said. “So, obviously, it takes more than two or three guys doing things right to be successful.”

Harrisburg was scheduled to play Anna-Jonesboro on Monday; travel to Olney on Tuesday; host Mount Carmel on Wednesday; and conclude regular-season play with a game game Thursday against Goreville.