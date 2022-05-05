Prep Baseball | Harrisburg rallies past Carterville, 9-6

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Bulldogs broke loose for a four-run sixth inning Thursday in rallying past upset-minded Carterville, 9-6, on a dreary day in Saline County.

With the victory, Harrisburg improves to 24-5 overall. The Lions fall to 15-8-2.

In that big sixth inning, the host team came up with three consecutive doubles off the bats of Jackson Pittman, Ethan Golish and Camron Ande to retake the lead at 7-6. Harrisburg added an insurance run on a strikeout wild pitch and one final tally on a balk.

"We worked back to the top of the order and those three guys all doubled. It was huge," said Bulldogs head coach Jay Thompson. ​

The veteran skipper said the Lions were a formidable opponent.

"We couldn't get them out. They just hammered the ball all day," he said. "I give them a ton of credit. They stayed in the middle of the field to the opposite field and just wore us out. We didn't make errors. We didn't walk a ton of people. We were just chasing balls around the outfield."

As the postseason draws near, Thompson offered his outlook.

"You try to stay healthy and you try to stay confident at this point," he said. "And you try to do little things right. There were a couple little things that we didn't do right today, which we will address, but overall, I thought we swung the bats really well, too."

The boys from west Williamson County took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame when Peyton Bittle walked, advanced on a single by Zach Banovz, and scored all the way from second on an infield single off the bat of J.D. Dawson.

Harrisburg countered with three runs in the bottom of the first to make it 3-1.

Pittman walked. Golish reached on an infield error. Ande lined out to third, but a return throw to first attempting to double off the trail runner was wild, advancing the runners. Bryant Lester followed with a two-run double to right center. After another infield error, the Bulldogs cashed in with a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Riley King.

The Bulldogs upped the advantage to 5-1 in the bottom half of the third inning.

With two outs and nobody on, Braden Burtis singled. King walked. Mark Miller followed with a single, driving in Burtis. King later scored on a wild pitch.

The Lions battled back with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to make it 5-3.

Freshman Drew Barrington drove in a run with a single and Blake Barnard drove in the other with a single.

Carterville then took the lead at 6-5 with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Adam Vanderzille singled. One out later, Barrington beat out an infield single. Barnard singled in a run and Bittle doubled home two more.

That set the stage for Harrisburg's big sixth-inning rally.

Lions head coach Nathan Bittle was pleased with his team's effort despite committing four errors on the infield, two passed balls and multiple wild pitches.

"Defensively, we just give away too many outs," he said. "Too many free bases. It's just killed us all year."

The offense, however, was another story as the Lions had 14 hits.

"It would have been very easy for our kids to fold up, but we didn't do that. We took a lead in the sixth inning. We took some good at bats. I was proud of us at the plate today. We ran the bases fairly well. We ran into a couple of outs, but we're going to run into some because we're going to be aggressive."

The winning pitcher for Harrisburg was Noah Arnold in relief of starter Ross Rider. Arnold worked the final three frames. Bittle was the pitcher of record for the Lions, allowing three runs in relief of Dawson, who allowed just one run in 2 1/3 innings of work. Starting pitcher Cade Bolin gave up five runs in three innings, but only one of those runs was earned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0