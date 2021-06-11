Prep Baseball | Harrisburg tops Carterville for sectional title

HARRISBURG — There are certain moments in a game that call for a fastball pitcher. Other moments call for a breaking ball specialist.
When Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson marched to the mound to make a pitching change in the fourth inning Friday, he wanted one thing.
“A competitor,” he said.
Enter Javie Beal, who in just his third pitching appearance of the year hurled four scoreless innings and earned the win as the Bulldogs rallied to stop Carterville 4-2 for a Class 2A sectional title.
In upping its record to 26-1, Harrisburg assured itself a spot in Monday night’s Super-Sectional at SIU against Freeburg. It also moved one step away from the state semifinals on June 18 in Normal.
The method the Bulldogs used to advance wasn’t their usual approach. Instead of beating an opponent into submission with offense, they had to erase a quick 2-0 deficit and make the most of the four hits they managed against Jarrett Glenn.
And they also had to lean on their pitching and defense to keep the Lions (13-5-1) in check. The insertion of Beal might have surprised most folks in the capacity-plus crowd, but Beal was prepared.
“It meant a lot that he went to me in this game,” Beal said. “I haven’t pitched much, but I’ve thrown a lot of bullpens. I knew I would go to the mound and compete. I told the guys in the outfield before the game how much this meant to me.”
It was clear how much Beal’s right arm could do before he took the mound. A perfect relay throw from short right field to third base erased Glenn as he tried to stretch a leadoff double into a triple in the third. That helped hang a zero on the board.
An inning later, after Ben Haake beat out an infield single and reached second on obstruction, Thompson pulled Andrew Bittle for Beal. A strikeout, pop-up and flyout later, Haake was still on second and the inning was over.
Beal retired 12 of the 14 hitters he faced, yielding only a fifth inning walk to Matt Wallace and a one-out single in the seventh to Bryce Anderson. Two batters after Anderson’s hit, Beal induced a game-ending pop-up to shortstop Colby Morse, then fired his glove towards the Harrisburg dugout in celebration.
“I had a good changeup,” Beal said. “I just tried to keep it simple because I knew I had the best defense in the country behind me.”
Morse was particularly terrific defensively. His short-hop snag of an Anderson shot to his left might have prevented Carterville from taking a 4-0 second inning lead. A potential two-run single became an inning-ending out.
To start the seventh, Morse turned Peyton Bittle’s slow bouncer to his right into the first out with a slick play, nipping Bittle by a half-step at first and preventing the Lions from possibly having two on with no outs.
“We hit the ball well,” said Carterville coach Bobby Jackson, “but tip your cap to Harrisburg for making plays defensively.”
The Bulldogs bunched their hits into their two scoring innings, with Ben Brombaugh and Andrew Bittle involved in both rallies. In the second, they opened with singles, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Jackson Pittman and a fielder’s choice grounder by Beal.
In the sixth, Krayton Morse and Noah Boon led off with singles. A wild pitch and steal moved their pinch-runners into scoring position. Brombaugh and Bittle cashed them in with perfect situational hitting, delivering sacrifice flies to put Harrisburg ahead for good.
Glenn became one of the few pitchers to go the distance against an offense that entered the game averaging more than 10 runs. He walked three and fanned one, throwing 99 pitches and inducing 16 airouts.
Minutes later, Beal threw the final pitch of a well-played championship game.
“Carterville played a heck of a game,” he said, “but we showed we have toughness. We battled and got the win. Now it’s time to get ready for Monday.”