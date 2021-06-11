Prep Baseball | Harrisburg tops Carterville for sectional title

It was clear how much Beal’s right arm could do before he took the mound. A perfect relay throw from short right field to third base erased Glenn as he tried to stretch a leadoff double into a triple in the third. That helped hang a zero on the board.

An inning later, after Ben Haake beat out an infield single and reached second on obstruction, Thompson pulled Andrew Bittle for Beal. A strikeout, pop-up and flyout later, Haake was still on second and the inning was over.

Beal retired 12 of the 14 hitters he faced, yielding only a fifth inning walk to Matt Wallace and a one-out single in the seventh to Bryce Anderson. Two batters after Anderson’s hit, Beal induced a game-ending pop-up to shortstop Colby Morse, then fired his glove towards the Harrisburg dugout in celebration.

“I had a good changeup,” Beal said. “I just tried to keep it simple because I knew I had the best defense in the country behind me.”

Morse was particularly terrific defensively. His short-hop snag of an Anderson shot to his left might have prevented Carterville from taking a 4-0 second inning lead. A potential two-run single became an inning-ending out.