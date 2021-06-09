Prep Baseball | Harrisburg uses big innings to beat Z-R-C

HARRISBURG — When Harrisburg’s Javie Beal stepped into the batter’s box to begin the bottom of the first inning, it was 4:37 p.m.
Seventeen minutes later, Beal was taking his second at-bat of the inning, moments after Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher finally recorded the inning’s first out.
The Bulldogs batted around in that inning and again in the third, bunching all their runs into those two frames to eliminate the Tornadoes 15-5 on Wednesday in a Class 2A baseball sectional semifinal at Jay Thompson Field.
Harrisburg (25-1) hosts Carterville, a 1-0 winner in eight innings at Nashville, for the sectional title Friday at 4:30 p.m. At stake is a trip to Monday night’s Super-Sectional at SIU’s Itchy Jones Stadium.
“We smoked about six liners in a row in the first inning and just took the wind out of their sails,” said Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson.
Z-R-C (14-4) did what it wanted to do in the top of the first. Anthony Rolla walked, moved to second on Colin Sveda’s sacrifice bunt and rode home on Cole Freeman’s RBI single to right-center. Then it had to pitch to Harrisburg.
Beal laced Trey Cole’s first pitch down the right field line for a triple, starting an all-out assault. Colby Morse doubled to the wall in left-center, followed by a walk from Klayton Morse and an infield hit from Noah Boon that had a throwing error attached to it, scoring a run.
Ben Brombaugh and Andrew Bittle took turns doubling to the wall in left-center. Tornadoes coach Page Kirkpatrick took the ball from Cole after just 17 pitches, five hits, a walk and no outs.
“We had a game plan,” Kirkpatrick said, “but they just swing the bats so well and they are disciplined.”
The discipline part ate up most of the game’s remainder. The Bulldogs managed just three hits off two relievers, but were more than willing to take ball four. Z-R-C pitchers combined to issue eight walks and hit three batters.
The Tornadoes also gifted Harrisburg four errors, three wild pitches, two passed balls and a balk. In addition, the Bulldogs stole three bases and took a handful of extra bases simply by being on high alert. Bittle finished off the seven-run third by scoring from second on a sacrifice fly when the left fielder’s errant throw reached the backstop.
Bittle never hesitated rounding third, beating Sveda, the pitcher who was backing up home, to the plate with a head-first slide.
“It’s huge,” Bittle said of his team’s daring yet smart baserunning. “We look to keep going around the bases. That type of baserunning helps us score runs.”
It helped keep Z-R-C at bay on a day when the Tornadoes knocked out Boon, Harrisburg’s ace, after 1 2/3 innings and four runs. Rolla belted a three-run homer to left-center in the second to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 8-4.
Peyton Arnold got the win after giving up an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings, using his defense to get through a couple of jams. Z-R-C had runners at first and second with no outs in the third with a real chance to make further inroads into its deficit, but Bittle turned Scout Hudgins’ two-hopper to third into a rally-killing 5-3 double play.
“They get a couple of hits there, that’s a damn game again,” Thompson said. “You have to give Zeigler credit for the way they swung the bats. That’s the best anyone’s hit us this year.”
But the Tornadoes simply couldn’t pitch or defend well enough to hang with a team that has outscored the opposition 270-27 in 26 games.
“We smoked the ball the first inning,” Brombaugh said.