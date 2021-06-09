Prep Baseball | Harrisburg uses big innings to beat Z-R-C

Ben Brombaugh and Andrew Bittle took turns doubling to the wall in left-center. Tornadoes coach Page Kirkpatrick took the ball from Cole after just 17 pitches, five hits, a walk and no outs.

“We had a game plan,” Kirkpatrick said, “but they just swing the bats so well and they are disciplined.”

The discipline part ate up most of the game’s remainder. The Bulldogs managed just three hits off two relievers, but were more than willing to take ball four. Z-R-C pitchers combined to issue eight walks and hit three batters.

The Tornadoes also gifted Harrisburg four errors, three wild pitches, two passed balls and a balk. In addition, the Bulldogs stole three bases and took a handful of extra bases simply by being on high alert. Bittle finished off the seven-run third by scoring from second on a sacrifice fly when the left fielder’s errant throw reached the backstop.

Bittle never hesitated rounding third, beating Sveda, the pitcher who was backing up home, to the plate with a head-first slide.

“It’s huge,” Bittle said of his team’s daring yet smart baserunning. “We look to keep going around the bases. That type of baserunning helps us score runs.”