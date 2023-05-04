HERRIN — Senior righthander Eli Watkins allowed only one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work Thursday to lead the Herrin Tigers to a 9-1 nonconference win over visiting Goreville.

Watkins was pulled with two outs in the top of the seventh inning due to pitch count, but not before he struck out 10 Blackcats. He walked none and hit one batter.

Senior Haydon Mayer got the final out in a non-save situation.

“This is definitely one of my favorite games,” Watkins said. “It’s definitely going to stick with me for a long time. We came out here today, did our job, and had a lot of fun.”

Watkins said he had good command of the strike zone.

“I had a good feel for my slider today,” he said. “I was able to keep it down and away from their hitters, making them chase. My fastball felt good and solid in my hand. I don’t know. It was like throwing darts to the catcher. It felt good.”

The senior said he made one noticeable change in his preparation for games.

“I have scrapped my wind-up for now,” he said. “There were some inconsistencies in my delivery previously, which I’m still trying to address, so I’ve been pitching primarily out of the stretch. And I think that has added some velocity to my pitches, which is great and will always play well off the slider.”

Tigers coach Rick Damico was pleased with his hurler.

“Eli threw strikes,” the coach said. “He got ahead in the count and worked the ball away. A couple of times he left the ball in the middle of the plate and they hit it hard, but that’s going to happen sometimes. Other than that, he did great.”

After Watkins set down the Blackcats 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning, Herrin took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, sophomore Nick Hubbard doubled. He then came around to score on an RBI single from Evan Young.

The Tigers added one run in the second. Watkins drew a one-out walk. Courtesy runner Reese Billingsley took his place on the bases. Hunter Serena walked, advancing Billingsley to second. Carter McCree followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Herrin tacked on three runs in the third.

Mayer reached on an error. Hubbard then clubbed a two-run homer. Hubbard is now 6-for-8 at the dish over the last two days.

One out later, another sophomore – Talan Nemeth – belted a solo homer to make it 5-0.

Goreville got a leadoff single from Ty Suits in the fourth. Ian Sopczak followed with a blast over the fence for what appeared to be a two-run homer. Herrin, however, appealed that Sopczak missed second base as he was jogging around the bases, and the base umpire agreed. Sopczak was ruled out and was credited with an RBI single to make it 5-1 instead of a homer to make it 5-2.

Watkins buckled down and got Garrett Church to ground out to short and then struck out Drake Moss for the final out of the inning.

The Tigers put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth with four more runs.

Young tripled. Eli Faulkenberry singled him home to make it 6-1. Watkins singled, advancing Faulkenberry to second.

Billingsley was again inserted as a courtesy runner for Watkins. Serena followed with a two-run double to left center for an 8-1 advantage. An error by the third baseman plated Serena with the final run to make the score 9-1.

“We went to Nashville on Monday and got no hits, but it was probably some of the best swings we’ve put on the ball in two-to-three weeks,” Damico said. “We had a good game against Carbondale Wednesday and put 14 runs up on the scoreboard. Today, we got a couple of home runs, ran the bases well, put the ball in play with two strikes to drive in a run… if you play baseball the right way, you win.”

Goreville coach Shawn Tripp was not happy with his ballclub.

“First of all, we did not show up with any enthusiasm, or any fight, and that’s on us,” he said. “Herrin’s pitcher (Watkins) did a really good job today. I was really impressed with him, but also really disappointed in our fight.

“The bottom line is that if we don’t show a little bit of aggressiveness, we’re not going to beat anybody. That’s the bottom line,” he said.

Tripp explained that he loaded the schedule with larger schools the last two weeks of the regular season in an effort to make his team more battle-ready in the postseason.

“We’re playing teams like Harrisburg, Herrin, Massac County, and Pinckneyville – all bigger schools than us,” he said. “Hopefully, that schedule will help us make a run in the playoffs.”

HERRIN 9, GOREVILLE 1

GOREVILLE 000 100 0 — 1

HERRIN 113 040 x — 9

Goreville: Sopczak 1-3 (RBI); Buffington 1-3 (2B); Francis 1-3; Suits 1-3. LP: Francis. Goreville falls to 19-9 overall.

Herrin: Hubbard 2-4 (HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2R); Serena 2-2 (2B, 2 RBIs); McCree 2-3 (RBI); Young 2-4 (3B, RBI); Nement 1-4 (HR); Faulkenberry 1-4 (RBI). WP: Watkins. Herrin improves to 10-12 on the season.