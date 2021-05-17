Prep Baseball | Herring's slam lifts Murphysboro past Herrin

Keegan Heuring started things off with a single to left. Chase Bigham reached on an infield single. Jobe Miller was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Maddox Yates was also hit by a pitch to force in a run. Evrard walked to force in a second run. A third run scored on an infield single by Gibson. A wild pitch plated Yates with the fourth run.

Heller, who relieved Eaton with one out in the seventh, pitched out of further trouble to seal the victory.

Although it got messy in the seventh, Winters was pleased with Eaton's work overall - 6 1/3 innings, six runs, five hits, nine strikeouts, three walks, and two hit batsmen.

"This is a week where we play four games. We needed to get some innings out of Dylan today. As a senior leader, he knew that. He came out and competed every pitch."

Tigers head coach Rick Damico said he was disappointed with his team's performance at home.

"I didn't think we came out ready to play today," he said. "We got down. You have to play the game every inning. I don't think we did that the first few innings. Murphysboro always hits the ball well. In that first inning, we gave up a couple of hits, walked a guy and grooved a fastball and he (Herring) hit a grand slam on us. It happens. Hopefully, we'll learn from it."

