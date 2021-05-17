Prep Baseball | Herring's slam lifts Murphysboro past Herrin

HERRIN — Freshman Sam Herring belted a first-inning grand slam over the left field fence Monday to lead the Murphysboro Red Devils to an 11-6 road win at Herrin.
"Sam put a good swing on a ball there and got us rolling," said Red Devils head coach Andrew Winters. "It was a good start and something we would like to do more often."
Winters said the freshman has been swinging the bat well and has earned his cleanup spot in the batting order.
"Sam's come up with some big hits for us the last week or so. We just want to keep him rolling."
Herring said he was expecting a fastball and got one from Herrin sophomore righthander Hayden Mayer.
"He threw me a couple of curve balls, but really the whole at bat I was just looking for a fastball that I could jump on and he let one go right down the middle."
The blast was part of a six-run first frame for Murphysboro.
Payton Austin singled to start the game. Trey Gillespie followed suit. Trenton Shepard drew a walk to load the bases and Herring emptied the bases with his third roundtripper of the spring.
Aaron Sanders next reached on an infield hit and advanced to second on a throwing error by the Tigers' shortstop Jake Gibson. Logan Heller followed with a single. Ryan Finke drove Sanders home on an infield single and Dylan Eaton sacrifice bunted the sixth run home.
Murphy extended the lead to 9-0 with three runs in the third off southpaw reliever Gavin Shramm.
Grayson Guthman led off the inning with a single. After Finke flew out to center, Eaton walked. A wild pickoff throw to first allowed Guthman to score. Austin walked. Gillespie's fielder's choice grounder scored the second run and Shepard's RBI triple to right accounted for the third run.
Otherwise, Shramm was pretty good. He tossed up goose eggs his other two innings. He finished with three innings pitched, three runs, two hits, five walks and two strikeouts.
The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Cam Evrard singled. Hunter Serena walked. A wild pitch advanced the runners and Cam McEvers drove both runners home with a single.
Herrin sophomore righty Fox Connor relieved Shramm in the fifth and worked a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. After striking out the first Murphy batter in the sixth, an error by the third baseman, Evan Young, would lead to two insurance runs for the Red Devils.
Matthew Ryder, who was pinch hitting for Guthman, walked, advancing Sanders to second. A stolen base and passed ball advanced the runners to second and third. Finke drove both home with a two-run single.
The Tigers made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs.
Keegan Heuring started things off with a single to left. Chase Bigham reached on an infield single. Jobe Miller was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Maddox Yates was also hit by a pitch to force in a run. Evrard walked to force in a second run. A third run scored on an infield single by Gibson. A wild pitch plated Yates with the fourth run.
Heller, who relieved Eaton with one out in the seventh, pitched out of further trouble to seal the victory.
Although it got messy in the seventh, Winters was pleased with Eaton's work overall - 6 1/3 innings, six runs, five hits, nine strikeouts, three walks, and two hit batsmen.
"This is a week where we play four games. We needed to get some innings out of Dylan today. As a senior leader, he knew that. He came out and competed every pitch."
Tigers head coach Rick Damico said he was disappointed with his team's performance at home.
"I didn't think we came out ready to play today," he said. "We got down. You have to play the game every inning. I don't think we did that the first few innings. Murphysboro always hits the ball well. In that first inning, we gave up a couple of hits, walked a guy and grooved a fastball and he (Herring) hit a grand slam on us. It happens. Hopefully, we'll learn from it."