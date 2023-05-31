Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CENTRALIA — Mount Vernon’s gotten quite used to making sectional semifinal appearances.

It’s getting past that point that’s been the problem – until Wednesday.

Charlie Houle scattered eight hits in a gritty complete game performance and the Rams took just enough advantage of Mascoutah mistakes over the last four innings to post a 4-2 win at Sprehe Field in the Class 3A Centralia Sectional.

Long-time South Seven Conference power Mount Vernon (23-14) will play for the sectional crown at 11 a.m. Saturday against either Triad or Effingham.

“We made it to the sectional three years in a row,” Houle said, “but this is the first time we’ve won this game. It’s huge to make it to the final.”

It can be argued no one had more to do with it than Houle, who fetched 12 groundouts with his sinker, including the final one from David Hedley with the tying runs at second and third in the bottom of the seventh. Hedley chopped it high but right at shortstop Kayden McGee, who gunned him out by a step to end a 2 ½-hour taffy pull that saw the teams each leave 11 runners on base.

Houle walked three and fanned four in a 109-pitch effort. The 87-degree heat and humidity wore on Houle’s command as the innings dwindled. Perhaps the reason he made it across the finish line was because he needed only 48 pitches to get to the fifth inning.

“He was able to execute pitches and we were able to make plays behind him,” said Rams coach Pierce Borah. “That’s what postseason baseball is all about. He didn’t get rattled; he stayed locked in the entire game.

“We noticed in the fourth inning that his pitch count was low and that was huge because later in the game, when he did get fatigued, he had enough left to finish the game.”

In avenging a 4-2 defeat to the Indians on May 15 in Mascoutah, Mount Vernon initiated scoring in the first. Borah sent McGee from first as designated hitter Matthew McKinney drilled a two-out double to the left-center field gap and McGee was able to score.

The Indians (27-7-1) equalized in the second when Hedley beat out a two-out infield single that scored Trevor Geis, who doubled to the left field wall and advanced to third on an infield out.

The game turned when Mascoutah pulled starter Landon Moore after three innings and 51 pitches. Its relievers – Hedley, Tyler Ballor and Chase Rottmann – allowed just one hit but gave the Rams plenty of chances with wildness. They combined for six walks and three hit batters.

Two walks and a hit batsman led to Chase Gowler’s fielder’s choice bouncer with the bases loaded in the fourth that gave Mount Vernon the lead for good at 2-1. In the sixth, the Indians gave the Rams a five-out inning with a pair of errors that led to one run.

McGee tacked on another run with two outs in the inning by racing home from second when Tyler Kemp beat out an infield single up the middle. McGee never hesitated and beat the play without a throw, creating a prolific cloud of dust with a head-first slide.

Zane Timon’s bases-loaded walk with two outs in the sixth got Mascoutah within 4-2 but Houle got Gabe Vojak to fly out to left to strand three. Then he worked his way out of one more jam.

And Mount Vernon worked its way over a familiar stumbling block.

“This is such a tight-knit group and they play for each other,” Borah said. “We’ve got a lot of veteran ballplayers who have been in this situation before and wanted this moment.”