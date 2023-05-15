CARTERVILLE — Sophomore righthander Logan Ingle of the Carterville Lions pitched around trouble in the first, second, fourth, and fifth innings in beating the Benton Rangers on Monday, 3-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A Carterville Regional.

With the victory, the Lions improve to 18-11 overall and will square off with No. 2 seed, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, in the semifinal round at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Carterville.

Ingle pitched all seven innings against Benton, allowing only one run on six hits. He struck out six and walked one. He also hit one batter.

“I just went about my business and threw strikes because I trusted my defense,” Ingle said. “I knew they would make plays behind me, and they did.”

The sophomore said it was a bit unnerving at times to work with so many men on base. The Rangers stranded nine runners in seven innings, including the bases loaded in the first and fourth innings.

“I was just talking to myself the whole game, saying ‘I’ve got this. I’ve got this.’ Fortunately, all my pitches were working pretty well for me today. I had pretty good command of my fastball and breaking ball. And the change up was working pretty good the last couple of innings. I just tried to keep the walks down and get ahead of the hitters.”

Carterville coach Nathan Bittle was most certainly impressed with his underclassman hurler.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Logan Ingle. He wanted the ball today and there was no doubt I was giving it to him,” the coach said. “He commanded the zone with three pitches. He’s come so far throughout the year. I have the utmost confidence in him that he’s going to get the job done.”

After Benton left the bags jammed in the top of the first, Carterville scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the frame.

Senior Caden Hawkins delivered a pop-fly double to shallow left with one out. He came around to score on an error by the third baseman.

With one out in the top of the second, Lukas Wilson reached on an infield single, stole second, advanced to third on a single to left by Grant Owens, but was then cut down at the plate on a fielder’s choice grounder to third. Owens, who also had a stolen base, advanced to third, but was left stranded when Evan Munoz struck out to end the inning.

The Lions increased their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the second. Payton Van Horn was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch and ground out to first advanced him to third. Cade Bolin chased Van Horn home with a single to right.

Ingle retired the Rangers 1-2-3 in the third, but then had to pitch around trouble again in the fourth.

Landon Croslin reached on an error. He proceeded to steal second. Lance Jerkins fanned for the first out, but Wilson was hit by a pitch, leaving runners at first and second with one out. After Grant Owens popped out to short for the second out, Chase Rubenacker singled to center, loading the bases. Again, Ingle escaped danger when he got Munoz to hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop Peyton Bittle, who raced over and tagged the base for the third out.

Benton finally broke through the ice in the fifth. Josh Owens singled. Jacob Kinsman singled. A double steal advanced the runners to second and third. Seth Tate hit a fielder’s choice grounder to third. Blake Barnard’s throw was true to the plate, but Van Horn had the ball pop out of his mitt when applying the tag, allowing Owens to score.

Croslin then popped out to Bittle at short and Tate got doubled off first. Hunter Irvin, batting for Lance Jerkins, then grounded out to third to end the inning as the Lions remained on top 2-1.

Ingle retired the Rangers in order in the top of the sixth and Carterville managed to tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.

Bittle doubled to left. He came around to score one out later when Barnard stroked a double into right center.

Benton was unable to mount a threat in its final at bat as Ingle got Munoz to ground out to short; Josh Owens to pop out to third; and Kinsman to ground out to short.

Losing pitcher for the Rangers was Croslin, the starter. He worked two innings and surrendered two runs on three hits with one strike out, one walk, and one hit batsman. He was relieved by Rubenacker, who gave up one run on four hits in four innings of work, struck out two, and walked none.

The elder Bittle was pleased with his defense, as well as the pitching.

“Anytime you see a zero on the board, you feel a lot better the next inning,” he said. “I thought our infield defense was very good today. When Logan needed a ground ball, he got it and we managed to sneak out of a couple of tough spots. That credit goes to Logan and the guys behind him having his back.”

Bittle added that the Lions are not a fence-busting bunch.

“We’re just a scrappy little team,” he said. “When you watch the teams that we’re playing against, we’re never as big as they are. We don’t have those tall, hulking guys that other teams have. We have to do things well on the defensive side of the ball and execute on offense.”

Benton coach Chris Head was frustrated with the loss.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve been swinging the bat well,” he said. “He (Ingle) kept us off balance enough tonight that we didn’t get the key hits when we needed to get them.

“We also made a few mental mistakes on the bases that might have cost us a little bit and I’ll take the blame on that, but that kind of hurts. We ran into an out at the plate and the only run we scored was when the catcher dropped the ball that one time. If we clean up those mental mistakes, we possibly come out on top.”

Benton finishes its season at 16-13-1.