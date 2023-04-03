METROPOLIS — Senior Matthew Kennedy pitched a five-inning shutout and fellow senior, Donte Miner, went 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer, double, single and four runs batted in Monday to lead the Murphysboro High School baseball team to an 11-0 short-game win over Massac County.

It was the River-to-River Conference Ohio Division opener for both schools. The Red Devils are now 1-0 in the league and 4-3 overall. The Patriots fell to 0-1 in the league and 3-6 overall.

The visiting Red Devils put the game away early, scoring three runs in the first and six more in the second.

With two outs and nobody on base in the first, Aaron Sanders singled to center. After stealing second, he scored on an RBI single off the bat of Sam Herring. Corbin Comparoo walked, advancing Herring to second. Grayson Guthman followed with an RBI single.

When the ball got under the glove of Massac County centerfielder Andy Gilot, Comparoo came all the way home to score from first.

In the second, Liam Fox singled to start the frame. Drew Caldwell reached on an infield single. Miner doubled both home with a shot into left center.

Trey Gillespie then singled home Miner. Sanders walked. Herring drove in another run with a base hit. Two errant throws from Patriots pitcher Luke Maurer resulted in the other runs scoring.

Murphysboro tacked on two additional runs in the third on a two-run homer by Miner after Caldwell had walked.

Meanwhile, Kennedy was breezing on the hill. Despite giving up a leadoff walk to Preston Summers in the bottom of the first, Kennedy picked him off base. He proceeded to strike out Zach Maurer looking and then got Drew Jacobs to bounce out to third.

Kennedy retired the side in order in the second. He allowed the leadoff man – Reid Martin – to reach base on a single in the third, but more bad baserunning cost the Patriots. Kennedy threw errantly to first, allowing Martin to scoot to second. He then hesitated between second and third and was caught in a rundown. The next two batters reached, but Kennedy got out of the jam with a fielder’s choice grounder and groundout to third.

In all, Kennedy permitted three hits and walked three while striking out three.

“My command (of the strike zone) changed every inning,” Kennedy said of his performance. “My two-seam and four-seam fastballs were on and off. I was throwing my off-speed pitches for strikes, so I just tried to get them to put it in play.”

Kennedy said he was relieved to get so much run support.

“It takes a lot of pressure off,” he said. “You just try to put a strike in there and let the defense go to work. It’s good to get the conference started off with a win.”

Red Devils coach Andrew Winters said there was plenty to like about the win from his perspective.

“Matt’s the kind of guy who comes out and throws strikes and uses our defense, which is what we want. That’s what he did today,” Winters said.

Winters added that the offense was clicking on all cylinders.

“Anytime you can get guys on base and get a chance to run and put the ball in play, it’s going to be a good day for us. We’re still working through some things as a team, but I’m happy with where we are right now and where we’re going.”

The view wasn’t as rosy in the home team dugout.

“We just didn’t show up on our home field against a really talented team,” said Massac County coach Pat Clark. “And anytime you don’t show up to play and you give people extra chances and opportunities to take bases, it’s going to end up ugly, and obviously that was the story today.

“My message to the team is going to be turn the page,” Clark said. “We’ve got nine more of these (conference games). This isn’t the start we wanted, but we can’t focus on how we played today, because there’s nothing positive about today.”

Clark said Kennedy pitched well.

“I was impressed by him. I thought he located things pretty well. We just couldn’t string anything together against him.”

Murphysboro is back in action Tuesday at home against Herrin in another league match. Massac County is at Harrisburg on Tuesday.