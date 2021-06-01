Prep Baseball | Marion, Carterville tie in the rain

MARION — The conditions were dreary and there was no winner of Tuesday afternoon's high school baseball game between Marion and Carterville at the Crisp Sports Complex.

But considering the actual goal of both teams, the mission was accomplished despite an unsatisfying 2-2 tie after the game was called due to rain in the top of the seventh inning — although it rained the entire game in one version or another.

"We wanted to make sure we played this game because we both wanted to get ready for our regionals and neither one of us had another game this week," said Marion coach Marty Manfredo. "So we all used it as a bullpen. We got to see some live pitching. I kind of feel like this is one of those major league exhibition games where you're trying to get a look at everybody."

Marion's record changes to 13-4-1 and Carterville's becomes 11-4-1 if the ties are added. Although both teams would probably prefer to just leave it off.

"We hadn't played since last Thursday and this game was supposed to be Saturday and we both play on Friday so we wanted three or four pitchers to throw for that," said Carterville coach Bobby Jackson. "I mean, yeah, we still want to win, but get some live at-bats and get our pitchers going live so I guess a 2-2 tie after six is still a good ballgame."