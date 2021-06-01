Prep Baseball | Marion, Carterville tie in the rain

MARION — The conditions were dreary and there was no winner of Tuesday afternoon's high school baseball game between Marion and Carterville at the Crisp Sports Complex.
But considering the actual goal of both teams, the mission was accomplished despite an unsatisfying 2-2 tie after the game was called due to rain in the top of the seventh inning — although it rained the entire game in one version or another.
"We wanted to make sure we played this game because we both wanted to get ready for our regionals and neither one of us had another game this week," said Marion coach Marty Manfredo. "So we all used it as a bullpen. We got to see some live pitching. I kind of feel like this is one of those major league exhibition games where you're trying to get a look at everybody."
Marion's record changes to 13-4-1 and Carterville's becomes 11-4-1 if the ties are added. Although both teams would probably prefer to just leave it off.
"We hadn't played since last Thursday and this game was supposed to be Saturday and we both play on Friday so we wanted three or four pitchers to throw for that," said Carterville coach Bobby Jackson. "I mean, yeah, we still want to win, but get some live at-bats and get our pitchers going live so I guess a 2-2 tie after six is still a good ballgame."
Carterville started with Drew Pestka but switched to Jarrett Glenn and then Bryce Anderson finished up, with all monitored to make sure all were available when the Lions face Anna-Jonesboro this Friday.
Marion put out lefty Karsten Stotlar for just one frame, then had Kale Cameron, Trevor Jackson and Gavin Plant all take the bump as the Wildcats open the postseason against Waterloo at home Friday at noon.
Both teams had to make switches at inopportune times due to the pitch count rules.
"That's just the way it is," Manfredo said. "We were watching pitch counts. It's OK. It allowed some guys to come in in relief that don't normally come in in relief. So it was good for them."
Both teams scratched out runs in the first inning. Carterville's came after Anderson singled, stole second, reached third on an error and stole home on a pickoff attempt.
Marion tied it in the bottom half, when Lukas Shrum and Trevor Jackson both singled — but it was Chase Austin that scored after reaching on a fielder's choice.
The Lions loaded the bases against Cameron in the second but came up empty after the righthander induced a fly ball from Matt Wallace to escape unscathed.
Marion took the lead in the fourth after Trace Bittle reached on a throwing error, then was on third with two outs when Glenn had to come out after his 45th pitch. Anderson walked Josh Deaton and when the throw went to the backstop, Bittle raced and slid home.
Carterville's Peyton Bittle ripped an RBI single in the sixth to tie it back up. Marion batted in the bottom half, then the rain picked up intensity after the teams tried to get one more frame in.