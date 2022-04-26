Prep Baseball | Marion gets win over Centralia at Rent One Park

MARION — Trevor Jackson had more hits at the plate than he gave up from the mound to help Marion shut out Centralia, 4-0, in a South Seven Conference baseball game Tuesday at Rent One Park.

Jackson, a senior headed to Rend Lake College for baseball this fall, struck out 12 batters and gave up just one hit with three walks and one hit batsman over five innings.

Jackson was lifted after throwing 101 pitches and also had two hits as Marion improved to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in the South Seven with the win.

“Trevor just did a fantastic job today,” said Marion head coach Marty Manfredo. “Trevor is one of those guys who will hurt himself by walking a few but he strikes out so many that he covers up when he gets himself in trouble. I’d just like to see him be a little more efficient and not run his pitch count up so much.

“But when he’s on, he’s the real deal.”

Zack Potter had Centralia’s only hit of the game in the top of the first inning — and Jackson picked him off.

Then in the bottom half, Mason Gooch and Jackson both singled around a walk to Chase Austin and two runs were produced with the help of a passed ball and sacrifice fly from Karsten Stotlar.

Marion’s only other hits against Centralia’s Tyler O’Neill were a single by Jackson in the third and a double from Austin in the fifth. O’Neill struck out eight in a complete-game effort for the Orphans, who dropped to 7-9 and 2-3 but have some impressive wins on their resume.

“He’s their best pitcher and a pretty good kid,” Manfredo said. “We didn’t exactly light him up, but we scratched out four and that was enough.”

Cooper Thompson had a strong game for the Wildcats, as well. Thompson reached on an error and scored on a groundout by Kale Cameron in the fourth and drew a walk that led to the fourth run in the sixth.

At this point, Thompson had relieved Jackson on the mound and his courtesy runner, Zach Plant, zipped his way to third and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Nehemiah Goodman.

Those manufactured runs provided highlights for Manfredo.

“We’re looking for things to improve on,” he said. “I’d like to see our approach at the plate get a little better, but I thought we did a really nice job of making some timely outs where we got runners home. Don’t strike out, put the ball in play and get the run in.

“With the way Trevor was throwing, three runs didn’t seem insurmountable but you felt pretty comfortable.”

Thompson, meanwhile, pitched around an error by Jackson after he moved to shortstop and struck out three of the next four batters he faced to close out the game.

“I was really impressed with the way Cooper threw,” Manfredo said. “He’s very efficient and throws strikes. He’s got a couple of pitches that keep hitters off-balance.”

Marion has faced a very fluid schedule this season, like everyone else in the region, but is hoping to play three straight days this week with a makeup trip to Harrisburg planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our hitting will come through hopefully if we can stack some games together,” Manfredo said. “We’ve got three in a row this week so hopefully there’s no rain and we can actually play a little bit and get some timing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0