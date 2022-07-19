Prep Baseball | Marion hires Du Quoin's Geiger as new coach

MARION — Kyle Geiger has been selected as the next baseball coach at Marion High School, replacing the retired Marty Manfredo.

Geiger spent the last 10 years teaching physical education and serving as Dean of Students at Du Quoin Elementary School. He coached three seasons of junior high baseball (2017-19) and eight years as high school baseball coach, including the last five as head coach.

This spring, the Indians finished 20-12 under Geiger, including a regional championship and opening-round win in the Benton Sectional before bowing out to state finalist, Freeburg.

"Working at Du Quoin was a great starting spot for my family and me," Geiger said. "I got to work with a lot of good student-athletes, teachers and coaches. I have only great memories in my time there.

"The idea of coaching at Marion is very exciting to me," he said. "I'm looking forward to new opportunities. And I understand they have a great support system there for athletics. It should be a great place to continue my coaching career."

Geiger is originally from the Indianapolis, Indiana area and attended Rend Lake College on a baseball scholarship. He was recruited by Rich Campbell in 2001 and coached by Chris Moddelmogg, who is returning to coach the Warriors this fall.

In 2003, Geiger, a catcher, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins. He advanced as high as Triple A Rochester, New York in 2007 before moving on to play one year of professional ball in Canada. With the Twins, he did get one invite to Spring Training. His road block at the Major League level was his former roommate, Joe Mauer.

"It's not something I brag about," Geiger said of his pro career. "If any of the kids ask me questions, I'm happy to talk about it."

Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said he couldn't be happier to land Geiger for the Wildcats baseball program.

"I loved how his high school teams played at Du Quoin. I know they beat us the last couple of seasons and we had a pretty good ballclub. Kyle had that Du Quoin program going in the right direction and I think he would do a fine job with us."

Goodisky said he followed Geiger's pro career because Geiger's wife, the former Sarah Metcalf, is from Sesser-Valier, and Goodisky, who is from Zeigler, was friends with her as a youth. Sarah's father is longtime high school boys and girls basketball coach Rick Metcalf.

"Kyle's just a great guy - a good husband and a good dad," Goodisky said. "He has all the characteristics I was looking for in a head baseball coach. He's a guy who played at every level and succeeded, and I believe, is a rising star as a high school baseball coach. I think he is capable of taking our baseball program to the next level."

Geiger will be employed by the Williamson County Special Education District as an adaptive physical education instructor for all districts in the county.

Geiger and his wife have two children, Leeah, 11, and Lincoln, 9.