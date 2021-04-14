Prep Baseball | Marion opens season with win over Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — With one swing of his bat Wednesday, Lukas Shrum made himself the answer to a unique trivia question.

Shrum’s leadoff homer not only propelled Marion’s baseball team to a 9-3 win over Du Quoin in its season opener, it also gave him the distinction of scoring the first points for the Wildcats’ football team and the first run for the baseball team in 26 days’ time.

“I’m not going to lie,” Shrum said. “It felt good.”

Marion coach Marty Manfredo characterized Shrum as a spray hitter who can turn on an inside pitch and hit it hard on a line to left. But Shrum did a lot more than turn on Slade West’s 2-2 fastball. It was a no-doubt clout to left-center, further energizing a team already charged up for its first game since May 2019.

Manfredo, who won the 253rd game of his 13-year coaching stint with the Wildcats, said the team’s first game since a 7-0 sectional semifinal loss to Waterloo in Salem felt weird.

“I’ll tell you one thing: It’s nice to be back,” he said.

It is also nice when you have a pitcher the caliber of Karsten Stotlar. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior sailed through five shutout innings, permitting just three singles and two walks while fanning four.