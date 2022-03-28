Prep Baseball | Marion picks up win over Murphysboro

MARION — With players in unusual positions, the Marion High School baseball team still found a way to squeak out a 4-1 win over Murphysboro on a bitterly cold Monday evening at the Crisp Sports Complex.

Murphysboro had the potential winning run at the plate when the game ended but an infield popup with the bases loaded provided the final out and dropped the Red Devils to 3-3-1, while the Wildcats improved to 5-1.

Chase Austin, who is known more for roaming the outfield or slugging home runs like he did in Saturday’s win over Anna-Jonesboro, got the start on the mound and pitched four scoreless innings with a strikeout in each frame.

“I guess that’s his first varsity start ever,” said Marion head coach Marty Manfredo. “Yeah, because he asked me before the game, ‘What do you do to warm up to start a game? I’m used to throwing in the bullpen.’ So he acted big and did all the stretching and running and all that stuff.

“He threw really well for four innings. He just pounds the zone and that’s what you’ve got to do. He knows he’s not really a pitcher; he’s a power-hitting outfielder. He did what it took to put us in a position to win.”

Gavin Plant relieved Austin in the fifth and had no problems until the seventh, when Drew Caldwell drew a one-out walk. Ethan Finke popped up for the second out, but Jaeden Ripley and Logan Heller also drew walks from Plant to load the bases.

Mason Gooch, the Wildcats’ senior second baseman, was brought in to pitch for the first time this season and right fielder Chase Altug was moved to Gooch’s spot at second base.

Gooch’s first batter, Donte Miner, also worked a walk to force in Murphysboro’s first run of the game. With the Marion bullpen scrambling to get more arms ready, Gooch got Trey Gillespie to hit a towering pop fly that Altug snared at the edge of the grass to preserve the victory.

“We took some very competitive at-bats there at the end of the game,” said Murphysboro coach Andrew Winters. “We just talked after the game that we have to take those competitive at-bats from the start. We can’t wait until the seventh inning to do it.”

Marion’s first run came in the second inning when Brody Larson fought back from an 0-2 count to draw a bases-loaded walk from Murphysboro starter Sam Herring and collect an RBI.

It came after Cooper Thompson walked and both Trace Bittle and Altug singled to load the bases. Then after Larson’s walk, Lukas Shrum hit a grounder back to Herring and he threw home to catcher Gillespie for a force out, but Gillespie’s throw to first base for a potential double play sailed wide and brought Altug home for a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, Austin worked a walk and Trevor Jackson followed with a double, then Karsten Stotlar hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Austin’s courtesy runner, Zach Plant, to make it 3-0.

Two innings later, Jackson popped another single and Stotlar ripped a two-out double that scored the Marion senior shortstop all the way from first base.

“Jackson did a great job running the bases on that,” Manfredo said. “We’re senior-laden so you expect them to do things like that. Right now they’re producing pretty well.”

Altug and Jackson both had two hits for the Wildcats, who rolled to a 12-0 win over Murphysboro in their first meeting this season. The Red Devils battled to the last out in the rematch.

“That’s the one thing we’ve figured out about these guys is that they’re resilient,” Winters said. “They’re going to fight until the end.”

Murphysboro is scheduled to host Cobden on Wednesday, while Marion has an intriguing matchup with Z-R-C at the Crisp Sports Complex slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I told the kids we survived this one,” Manfredo said. “Let’s just get on and go tomorrow and hope it warms up a little bit. We took the win and we’ll be happy with it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0