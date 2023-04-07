MARION – The Marion Wildcats left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning and fell to Harrisburg in nonconference baseball action, 4-3, Friday.

The Bulldogs improve to 11-1 overall. They remain 3-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Wildcats fall to 9-4 overall and are 3-1 in the South Seven Conference.

Trailing 4-1 in their last at bat, the Wildcats mounted a rally.

Justus Lee led off the frame with a single to center. Will True flied out to left, but Brody Larson walked. Jack Harre was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Cooper Thompson singled to drive in Lee to make it 4-2. The bases remained loaded. Ethan Stout singled to left center, driving in Larson, but Harre had to hold up to make sure the ball would not be caught and therefore stopped at third.

Bulldogs lefty Brendan Bergan then wiggled out of the jam when he struck out Brady Jackson looking for the second out and got Nehemiah Goodman to fly out to right to end the game.

“It’s tough coming back for a noon game after the game (1-0 loss to Mount Vernon) last night,” said Marion first-year head coach Kyle Geiger. “I just didn’t feel like the energy was there. Two things I told the kids that they control is attitude and effort and we were just a little sluggish today.”

Geiger said he was happy to see the fight the team showed in the seventh.

“We had a chance to tie it up and didn’t get it done,” he said. “It’s frustrating, but it just didn’t go our way today. That’s baseball.”

Jackson, who accounted for two hits and drew a walk prior to his last at bat, was also the pitcher of record for Marion.

All four runs he surrendered were in the first inning. He went five innings altogether, allowing seven hits with those four runs. He also struck out two and walked two.

“I told Brady he pitched very well,” Geiger said. “He got through that first inning after a couple of infield singles that you can’t defend. And they took advantage. After that, he settled in and then Chandler (McReaken) came in and dominated.”

The Bulldogs were on fire early, pushing all four of their runs home in the first.

Blake Wilson led off with a single. Cam Ande followed with a hit. A wild pitch advanced the runners and then Ethan Golish walked to fill the bases.

Braden Burtis singled a run home. Jack Ford struck out, but Dawson Griffith reached on an infield single, driving in the second run. A fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Bergan accounted for the third run and Ross Rider’s RBI single knocked in the fourth.

Winning pitcher Mark Miller was doing his best to keep the Wildcats in check. He did allow a single run in the bottom of the first when Larson singled and came around to score on Jackson’s RBI single. After that, he was practically untouchable. He finished five innings and gave up only three hits with that one run. He also struck out six and walked two.

Owen Rann relieved Miller in the sixth and worked a relatively clean inning, allowing only a one-out single to Jackson. But in the seventh, he struggled and eventually gave way to Bergan.

Harrisburg head coach Jay Thompson tried to explain the twists and turns of the game.

“We were really good offensively in the first inning,” he said. “And then their kid (Jackson) settled down and pitched very well. We came out hot, but after that their pitching pretty well handled us.”

Thompson thought Miller turned in a strong effort on the mound.

“I thought his first five innings were brilliant. He’s coming off an injury and that was only the second time he’s pitched this year. For a second outing, I thought he was fantastic.

“Rann pitched well in the sixth and lost his control (in the seventh),” Thompson said. “We gave up a couple of … not exactly scorched hits, but to their credit, that put them in position to win the game. As for Brendan, he battled. We were fortunate to hang on.”

Harrisburg plays at Hamilton County Saturday. It marks the fifth game of the week for the Bulldogs. Marion plays Althoff Catholic in Belleville Tuesday.