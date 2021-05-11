Prep Baseball | Marion uses Carbondale errors to get win

MARION — If you were a pitcher, the Crisp Complex was the place you wanted to be on Tuesday.
With the wind blowing straight in from center field, grass that slowed every ground ball and power pitchers throwing for Carbondale and Marion, runs were going to be at a premium.
And if the Terriers could have made a couple of plays behind Riley Dyer, the teams might have easily gone to extra innings.
Instead, the unbeaten Wildcats took advantage of three errors, cashing them in for two unearned runs and taking a 2-0 South Seven Conference win.
Trevor Jackson fanned seven and allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings to earn the win. Nehemiah Goodman whiffed four and gave up only one hit over the last three innings for the save.
Marion coach Marty Manfredo, whose team improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference, knew it would be a tough day for hitters as soon as he saw the flag poles in center field.
“When I got here, it was blowing 20 miles per hour in from center,” he said. “Tough, tough day to hit. We had two kids throwing hard today and they had a nice pitcher out there, too. We did just enough.”
Unless it was a perfectly-struck line drive, balls were held up by the wind. There was a popup in the fifth inning that started out directly above second base. By the time Carbondale shortstop Tommy Rushing caught the ball on an all-out sprint, he was nearly as close to first base as he was second.
But it was a couple of balls the Terriers couldn’t catch that ultimately dropped them to 3-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference with their seventh loss in eight games.
After Jackson ripped a one-out double down the left field line in the first, Ryan Trokey tapped a soft grounder to the right side that was booted. Karsten Stotlar converted the mistake into a run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Stotlar was at the plate in the sixth for the day’s other run. His one-out fly ball to right was dropped for one error. An inaccurate throw to the infield resulted in a second miscue that enabled a runner to score all the way from first.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way baseball goes sometimes,” Carbondale coach Scott Hankey said. “That was one of the best games I’ve seen Riley throw.”
Dyer permitted only four hits and walked one in a 96-pitch complete game, striking out five. However, continued struggles offensively negated his outstanding performance. The Terriers have scored just 10 runs in their seven losses and are averaging only three runs per game.
Hankey said his team has to continue to “grind” to turn their fortunes around.
“Offense has been a struggle for us,” he said. “We’ve got kids that are battling, but we haven’t quite figured it out yet. We get sparks, but when we hit a ball hard, it’s right at someone.”
Carbondale pushed runners to second base three times. Its most serious threat occurred in the first when it got men to first and second on an error and walk, but Eli Dyer’s crisply-struck one-hopper produced an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Meanwhile, it was more of the same for the Wildcats. Their deep pitching staff has permitted just 12 runs in their undefeated start, more than making up for some offensive inconsistencies.
“We’ve got some things to work on offensively,” Manfredo said. “We scratched out a couple of runs today, but we have to be better.”