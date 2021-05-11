Prep Baseball | Marion uses Carbondale errors to get win

MARION — If you were a pitcher, the Crisp Complex was the place you wanted to be on Tuesday.

With the wind blowing straight in from center field, grass that slowed every ground ball and power pitchers throwing for Carbondale and Marion, runs were going to be at a premium.

And if the Terriers could have made a couple of plays behind Riley Dyer, the teams might have easily gone to extra innings.

Instead, the unbeaten Wildcats took advantage of three errors, cashing them in for two unearned runs and taking a 2-0 South Seven Conference win.

Trevor Jackson fanned seven and allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings to earn the win. Nehemiah Goodman whiffed four and gave up only one hit over the last three innings for the save.

Marion coach Marty Manfredo, whose team improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference, knew it would be a tough day for hitters as soon as he saw the flag poles in center field.

“When I got here, it was blowing 20 miles per hour in from center,” he said. “Tough, tough day to hit. We had two kids throwing hard today and they had a nice pitcher out there, too. We did just enough.”