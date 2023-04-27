MARION — Nehemiah Goodman can’t catch a break – unless it’s his arm or leg that is.

The three-sport Marion High School senior athlete missed a good portion of his junior year in athletics with a broken foot and then injured his elbow earlier this spring, preventing him from pitching for the Wildcats and landing him on the operating table last week.

“The MRI showed a UCL tear a while back and I had Tommy John surgery last Wednesday,” said Goodman, who recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at John A. Logan College.

“Now, I’m probably out for a full year or more,” Goodman said. “That’s certainly not what I was hoping for this spring. If I’m lucky, maybe I can get some time in with Logan toward the end of next spring, but then again, they might redshirt me.”

Goodman said baseball is his favorite sport. Before the injury, his fastball had been clicked as fast as 91 miles-per-hour. He was consistently throwing mid-to-upper 80s.

“I’ve already spoken with Coach Surprenant (Logan head baseball coach Kyle) about the injury and he said they’re not going to try to rush me back in any way,” Goodman said. “He said my return will be determined by how my body responds.”

Before surgery sidelined him, Goodman was able to contribute somewhat on the offensive end. Serving as his team’s designated hitter for a period of time, he banged out 10 hits in a little over 30 at bats for a .303 average. He drove in four and scored six runs.

“I was able to use Nehemiah this year in an offensive role only,” said Marion coach Kyle Geiger. “He was able to swing the bat so I used him as a DH for the first couple of weeks of the season.

“Nehemiah had some big games and hit in some big situations to help our offense pull out some wins,” Geiger continued. “He is a great leader and positive personality to have on the field and in the dugout. His work ethic will propel him moving forward and I have no doubt he’ll come back better and stronger (next year) than ever before.”

On the basketball court, Goodman (listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds) was most effective as a power forward or center rebounding the ball. He averaged five rebounds and 3 points-per-game for the Wildcats this past season. He started every game.

“Nehemiah was injured (broken foot) during his junior year and had only played basketball a few years, but improved every week of the season,” said Marion basketball coach Gus Gillespie. “He made that improvement because of his athleticism and competitiveness.”

Goodman said he will miss basketball.

“I liked battling for rebounds and playing defense," he said. I could care less if I scored. I just wanted to help the team.”

Although Goodman wasn’t a classic scorer, he would surprise opponents from time to time with his ability to hit the 3-pointer.

On the soccer field, Goodman was the goalie. It was his job to keep the opposition from scoring goals against Marion.

“If you make a big stop, you’re the hero, and if you let one get past you, you’re the goat,” he said.

Wildcats soccer coach Girolamo Intravaia said Goodman was an important part of his team’s success.

“The very first thing that comes to mind when thinking about this young man is his character. No matter what the situation, Nehemiah was always there lifting the team up and making everybody laugh at all his different costumes he wore on a daily basis.

“At first glance, you would never know he had never had an inch of training as a goalie,” Intravaia said. “Nehemiah is an all-around athlete and was a big asset to MHS soccer – from saving penalty shots to making huge game-winning plays. He had it all. I am so proud of him and his accomplishments and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

Goodman said he has enjoyed his career as a Wildcat.

“I will definitely miss playing three sports next school year,” he said. “I would like to think that I developed a lot of close bonds with my teammates. I am hopeful that I make new friends and develop new bonds with my teammates at Logan.”