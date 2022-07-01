Prep Baseball | Marion's Trevor Jackson is The Southern Illinoisan's Prep Baseball Player of the Year

MARION — The competition was fierce - much like a South Seven Conference battle between Marion and Carbondale - but in the end, the choice was clear. Trevor Jackson has been named by staffers as The Southern Illinoisan's Prep Baseball Player of the Year.

The Marion High School graduated senior enjoyed a simply phenomenal spring season of baseball, both on the mound and at the plate. Being exceptional at both is what swung the vote his way.

Jackson went 5-2 on the hill with a microscopic 0.47 earned-run average. He allowed only three earned runs in 44 2/3 innings pitched. Moreover, he struck out 73, while only walking 26. He surrendered a mere 19 hits. Those kind of numbers will prevent the opposition from putting a crooked number up on the scoreboard.

When swinging a bat, Jackson was nearly as effective. The senior batted a robust .433 with a .519 on-base percentage. He had 28 hits in only 67 at bats, smacked two home runs, drove in 17, scored 18 runs, and stole nine bases.

There were other worthy candidates, including senior teammate, Karsten Stotlar, who was also 5-2 on the mound with a scintillating 1.33 ERA, allowing only eight earned runs in 42 innings of work. He also struck out 71 and issued 20 walks to go along with 23 hits.

Stotlar was not as big a force at the dish, however, batting .276 with two homers, two triples, three doubles and 13 runs scored.

Junior Owen Cornett of Du Quoin was another strong contender for POY with an earth-shattering .511 batting average and .582 on-base percentage.

Cornett had a stunning 48 hits, including five homers, 11 doubles and 30 runs batted in. He also scored 23 runs.

Brock Holloway, a senior from Mount Vernon, was the other consideration for this year's award. He was magnificent on the bump with a 9-1 record and 0.82 ERA in 51 1/3 innings of work. He struck out 55 and walked only 13.

"This honor means a lot to me," said the 18-year-old Jackson. "I'm proud to bring home a Player of the Year award to Marion and my head coach (Marty Manfredo)."

Jackson, who was also a standout guard for the Wildcats basketball team the last couple of years, said he had huge concerns about how effective he would be in baseball this past spring after sustaining injuries to his wrist and thumb in basketball.

"But five games into the season, I could see the injuries weren't going to affect how I pitched or even swung the bat. One of my best days at the plate came at Belleville Althoff. Chase Austin and I hit back-to-back home runs and I hit two other balls pretty deep that day - one for a double and one that was caught near the fence. I knew I would be OK after that."

Jackson said he was pleased with his pitching performances against Murphysboro and Mount Vernon, in particular.

"I actually had a perfect game through four innings against Murphysboro, but Coach Manfredo pulled me out because of my pitch count. It was early in the season. I didn't even know I had a perfect game going until someone told me later. I just laughed it off. You know, really, I didn't even care. It was the first game of the season. Whatever's best for the team."

Jackson said he and Mount Vernon's Holloway hooked up in a pitcher's duel that resulted in a no-decision for him but loss for his ballclub.

"It was just a dogfight. Brock was throwing great and I knew I had to match him pitch for pitch. I enjoyed the competition."

Outgoing Marion head coach Marty Manfredo said he couldn't be happier with Jackson's selection by The Southern.

"Trevor was one of our two go-to guys on the mound (Stotlar the other)," he said. "He helped us win 20 games and the South Seven Conference championship and was named the league's pitcher of the year. Anytime he was out there, we always felt we had a really good chance to win."

Manfredo said Jackson improved considerably from his junior year.

"He struck out a ton of guys his junior year, but he also put a bunch of guys on base and ran his pitch count up quite high on many occasions. That didn't really happen as much this year. He had much better command of his pitches and was able to go much deeper into games because of it."

Manfredo said Jackson possesses above-average velocity with a "very nice" slider.

The longtime Marion coach said Jackson was also a steady performer with a bat in his hands.

"He batted clean-up for us all season long. He's a good hitter with some pop and he was a great baserunner, too, but we would always use a courtesy baserunner when he pitched to keep him rested."

Manfredo said he is confident that Jackson will enjoy a successful collegiate career.

"I know he committed to Rend Lake because he really liked their coach, but when the coach left, I think Trevor said he would feel more comfortable playing at Logan. Wherever he goes, he will be a good one."

Jackson said he knew baseball would be his best sport once he began playing at the age of 6.

"I definitely fell in love with the game right away. It helped that my older brother, Mitchell, was a good player. My dad (Brent) and uncle (Bobby) were good players. And my grandfather (Larry) was a longtime coach at Carbondale, so he would work with me sometimes, too. All in the family, I guess."

Jackson said his father coached him through the age of 12 in summer league ball and then stepped aside so that his son could learn to play for other coaches.

"My dad has a very low-key approach now at the games. We usually talk for a few minutes after the game, and he might tell me what I could have done better in a certain situation, but for the most part, he just lets me play."

Jackson said he is looking forward to competing in college.

"Well, I'm definitely going to miss playing with my high school teammates. I played with some of those guys since I was 8 years old, but I am excited about carrying over what I have accomplished at Marion to the next level," Jackson said. "I know that I definitely need to get stronger and locate my spots more when I pitch. If I can do that, I think I will be OK."

