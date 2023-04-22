MURPHYSBORO — He may not carry a pick, axe, or shovel with him to the ballpark, but make no mistake, Donte Miner is a blue-collar worker for the Murphysboro Red Devils baseball team.

He finds ways to get on base. A lot.

And when he gets on base, it’s a good bet that he will score a run as he is averaging close to two touches of the plate per contest.

Through the team’s first 16 games (11-5 overall record and 6-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference), Miner has registered a stunning .646 on-base percentage.

He has recorded 27 hits in 50 at bats for a .540 batting average and has drawn 14 walks, all out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Of those 27 hits, five are doubles and one a home run – his first roundtripper achieved at Massac County.

Miner also has 10 runs batted in and a team-high 28 runs scored. He has 16 stolen bases, constantly putting himself in a position to score runs for his ballclub.

“I didn’t get off to as quick a start as I expected of myself, but have turned things around the last few weeks,” Miner said. “I try not to get too high or low when I play. Just stay focused on the task ahead and let good things happen.”

Miner, a senior who turns 18 years old this month, said he would like to think he is slowly developing into a five-tool ballplayer – speed and footwork; hitting for average; hitting for power; fielding; and above-average arm strength.

“I think my defense speaks for itself,” he said. “I help position the outfielders on our team and tell them that anything in the gap I am going to go get. My hitting has been pretty consistent. I am blessed to have good speed, and I have a good arm. I just need to develop more power. I am hoping to prove that I can do it all.”

Murphysboro coach Andrew Winters said Miner has been a key factor in his team’s success on the diamond.

“Donte is our leadoff hitter and the catalyst for our offense,” Winters said. “He works the count well and finds himself on base more often than not. He uses his speed to put himself in scoring position routinely.”

Winters said Miner leads the team in multiple offensive categories.

“And he plays a tremendous centerfield, as well,” the coach said. “Donte is still exploring options for playing at the collegiate level with hopes of being able to do so.”

Miner said he learned the game first from his father, Lamonte.

“He always kept it real with me. He pushed me to become a better ballplayer. Practice was like a boot camp at times, but it worked for me. I’m proud of the player I have become, and I owe a lot of that to my dad.”

Miner said he plans to play ball in college and professionally.

“That’s the dream,” he said. “My dad told me that I have the skill set to succeed. He said it’s all about putting in the work and staying consistent. If I do that, he said the sky’s the limit. I’m going to dedicate myself to baseball and use what God gave me.”

A big believer in his team, Miner said he is confident the Red Devils will finish the season strong.

“We think we’re capable of going all the way to state,” he said. “We hate to lose and we’re playing some of our best baseball of the season right now.”