Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon gets past Marion

MOUNT VERNON — The opponent itself provided plenty of motivation for the Mount Vernon baseball team Monday as it took on rival Marion with a Class 3A regional championship on the line.
Behind the pitching of Eli Garrett and some muscle from Roman Harrison and Luke Willis, the Rams claimed the title on their own Brennan Klein Field with a 7-2 victory that advances them to Wednesday's sectional semifinal at Troy Triad.
Mount Vernon's season continues at 22-5, while Marion finishes at 14-5-1 with two losses to the Rams and another meeting halted by lightning.
"They got us two years ago and it's huge for us to get the regional championship and the South Seven championship," said Harrison, whose opposite field homer in the bottom of the first put Mount Vernon ahead, 2-0.
"It's big to me."
Harrison went deep against Marion starter Trevor Jackson, who battled his control early and walked Carson Prost as a result. The count was full when Harrison pumped a homer over the fence in left-center.
"I've never experienced anything like it," Harrison said. "It was great. I looked over and the dugout was going crazy."
Jackson settled down and struck out seven batters over five innings, but needed 90 pitches to do so. And in the third, Willis drilled a solo homer to make it 3-1.
That run was key because Marion senior Ryan Trokey blasted two solo homers of his own after not hitting a roundtripper during the season. Trokey sent balls over the wall in the second and fourth innings against Garrett, who only gave up four hits in seven brilliant frames.
"Trokey just didn't get enough at-bats," joked Marion coach Marty Manfredo. "He was zoned in today."
After Trokey's second homer, Garrett struck out the next three batters he faced. The only other hits were by Chase Austin in the first and sixth innings, with the latter arguably being an error.
Garrett, a righthander, struck out nine and didn't walk a batter. He threw just 93 pitches in the victory.
"It was great to get ahead in the count. Then you can throw your off-speed pitches and breaking stuff and get them out," Garrett said. "I wasn't nervous at all. I had confidence in my off-speed and breaking stuff."
Mount Vernon coach Tim Holloway wasn't surprised at all by Garrett's outing.
"All year, Eli has been tough as nails," Holloway said. "He has success by changing speeds, locating, getting ahead in the count. That's what he did again today. With their righty-dominant lineup, we felt like Eli was the right matchup.
"He probably only made two mistakes. He left the ball up to Trokey and he got into a couple. But other than that, he was outstanding."
Manfredo described Garrett's pitching as exactly what he and his coaches want from their own pitchers.
"He did a great job," Manfredo said. "We only got four hits and it's tough to win when you're only going to bang out four hits in a ballgame."
The Rams added a run in the fifth after Gabe Luttinen drew a walk and scored on an RBI single by Harrison. Then in the sixth, with reliever Nehemiah Goodman now on the mound, Calan Kujawa knocked in a run with a double after Colin McClure drew a walk.
Brock Holloway followed with his own RBI single to make it 6-2. Luttinen ripped a single to right that had a throwing error attached to allow pinch-runner Kayden McGee to score the final run.
"Give Mount Vernon a lot of credit," Manfredo said. "They hit the ball top to bottom in the lineup and they've got two or three big sticks in there. They put the ball in play and make you make plays. They did a good job today."
Trokey led off the top of the seventh and swung at the first pitch from Garrett and hit a fly ball for the first out. Trace Bittle reached on an error, but Garrett struck out Goodman and Gavin Plant to end the game and set off a dogpile celebration.
"We're glad we got Marion," Holloway said. "We're happy to get them. To knock them off and knock them out of the postseason on our field and beat them in the South Seven on our field is pretty sweet for our guys."
The Wildcats arguably would've rather faced any other team in the postseason, but as Manfredo noted, it was simply great to be able to compete at all after having the 2020 spring season wiped out by a pandemic.
"It was a good season in that I'm just glad the kids got to play," Manfredo said. "Some normalcy back in their lives, especially the seniors who didn't get to play their junior year. It didn't work out here like we wanted, but I think most seasons we'll take 14-5 and keep going."