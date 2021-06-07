Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon gets past Marion

Manfredo described Garrett's pitching as exactly what he and his coaches want from their own pitchers.

"He did a great job," Manfredo said. "We only got four hits and it's tough to win when you're only going to bang out four hits in a ballgame."

The Rams added a run in the fifth after Gabe Luttinen drew a walk and scored on an RBI single by Harrison. Then in the sixth, with reliever Nehemiah Goodman now on the mound, Calan Kujawa knocked in a run with a double after Colin McClure drew a walk.

Brock Holloway followed with his own RBI single to make it 6-2. Luttinen ripped a single to right that had a throwing error attached to allow pinch-runner Kayden McGee to score the final run.

"Give Mount Vernon a lot of credit," Manfredo said. "They hit the ball top to bottom in the lineup and they've got two or three big sticks in there. They put the ball in play and make you make plays. They did a good job today."

Trokey led off the top of the seventh and swung at the first pitch from Garrett and hit a fly ball for the first out. Trace Bittle reached on an error, but Garrett struck out Goodman and Gavin Plant to end the game and set off a dogpile celebration.