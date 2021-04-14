Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon grabs win over Benton

BENTON — The top half of the sixth inning started with Mount Vernon recording a pair of outs but didn't end until the Rams had plated five runs to take the lead and eventually put away Benton, 9-3, Tuesday night at Eovaldi Field in the high school baseball season opener for both teams.

"I thought we got better as the game went along," said Mount Vernon coach Tim Holloway. "Our guys haven't played together in a long, long time."

Benton had just one hit on the night but took a 3-2 lead into the sixth and Mitch Giacone, the Rangers' third of five pitchers used in the contest, got flyouts from Colin McClure and Derek Morrison rather quickly.

But then Carson Prost and Roman Harrison both singled and catcher Luke Willis hit a rocket that Benton third baseman Jake Kinsman couldn't snag and the game was tied. And after Matthew Baker walked, Kanen Dilday delivered a three-run double to right field and the Rams didn't look back.

"Kanen is a good hitter," Holloway said. "It's nice to have him right there when there are guys on base. If he's coming up you feel pretty good about that."

Brock Holloway added an RBI single to center field before the inning finally ended with pinch-runner Graeson Grothoff being picked off. By that point, the Rams had a 7-3 lead.