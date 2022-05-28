Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon rallies past Herrin to win regional title

MOUNT VERNON — Senior righthander Brock Holloway pitched a complete-game two-hitter and his Mount Vernon Rams teammates rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Herrin, 4-3, Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Class 3A Mount Vernon Regional.

Holloway was virtually unhittable on the day, striking out seven and walking only one. His only bad inning was the third when the Tigers took advantage of two Mount Vernon errors to plate three unearned runs.

Watkins led off the frame with an infield single as the Rams' third baseman - Ethan Wielt - delayed his throw to first after fielding a grounder cleanly, allowing Watkins to beat it out. A wild pickoff attempt by Holloway enabled Watkins to advance to second.

One out later, Cameron McEvers grounded to the shortstop. Eli Watkins broke for third on the play and the Rams' Colin McClure elected to throw to third in an attempt to get the lead runner, but threw it wildly past third. Cameron Evrard then walked to load the bases with one out.

Carter McCree grounded slowly to short, driving in Watkins for a 1-0 lead and advancing the other two runners. Evan Young followed with a two-run single to left for a 3-0 lead.

The Rams (27-8 overall) cut into the lead off Herrin junior starter Fox Connor in the bottom of the third.

Kayden McGee reached on a throwing error by the Tigers' third baseman Talan Nemeth. McClure doubled to right, leaving runners at second and third. Connor got Wielt looking at a called third strike for the first out. He then intentionally walked clean-up batter Roman Harrison to load the bases.

Calan Kujawa followed with a sacrifice fly to shallow left and Gabe Luttinen popped out to third to end the threat. Herrin led 3-1.

After the Tigers were retired 1-2-3 in the fourth and fifth innings, the Rams went back to work against Connor in the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, McClure looped a single to right on a ball that was somewhat misplayed by Watkins. A wild pitch advanced McClure. Wielt then flew out to deep left for the second out. Harrison next spanked a single to left to drive in McClure to make it a one-run game at 3-2.

Kujawa was hit by a pitch and then Luttinen delivered the key hit of the day when he doubled off the glove of Evrard in deep center, driving in both Harrison and Kujawa, giving the Rams their first lead at 4-3.

Holloway made the lead stand up over the next two innings, not allowing a single baserunner. In fact, he retired the last 13 Herrin batters he faced. Watkins just missed a game-tying home run as he flied out to the warning track for the third and final out.

Although there was a lack of offense by the Tigers, Herrin head coach Rick Damico focused squarely on his team's defensive performance.

"There were four plays that have to be made in games like this, but we didn't," said Herrin head coach Rick Damico. "We misplayed three fly balls in the outfield and we misplayed a ball at third. That's how they (Rams) scored all their runs. We knew it was going to be a close ballgame and told the guys going into it that they had to do the little things right in order to win. We had to make the routine plays, but we just didn't do enough of that today."

Damico spoke highly of Connor's performance, saying his 6-foot-5 junior righthander deserved a better fate. Connor surrendered all four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings of work. He struck out five, walked two and hit one batter. Another junior, southpaw Hunter Serena, threw a perfect sixth inning for the Tigers.

"You saw what Fox did today, and we have him back," Damico said. "Hunter threw great and we have him back, too. We had three freshmen - Nick Hubbard, Talan Nemeth and Carter McCree - starting today. Hayden Mayer (a junior) made an unbelievable play at shortstop going far into left field to make a catch, and we have him back. I expect to be back in this game next year playing for a championship."

Mount Vernon head coach Jeff Holloway offered his appraisal of the contest.

"Our team had won 26 games coming into the game today on executing the fundamentals," he said. "But we didn't start off very well in those areas. We left runners on second and third with less than two outs. We made a few mistakes in the field and got ourselves in the hole.

"That was uncharacteristic of us," Holloway said. "Our guys do not give up, though. They continued to chip away and turned negatives into positives. I thought Brock did a good job of staying poised (on the mound) and shut them down after the third inning. We kept fighting and had better at bats as the game progressed, and finally got the big blow with Gabe Luttinen on that long drive to centerfield to give us the lead. Brock then got the last six outs."

The Rams will compete at the Troy (Triad) Sectional next week against the host school. Troy (Triad) beat Waterloo, 8-1, to capture its regional title. The sectional opener is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.

Herrin concludes its season at 17-12.

