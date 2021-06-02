Prep Baseball | Murphysboro rallies to advance in regional

With Trenton Shepard at the plate, Murphysboro pulled off a double steal on the first pitch and one pitch later, Shepard grounded out to short driving in Austin from third.

Sam Herring then smashed a 0-1 pitch into right center that the right fielder almost caught, but it went off his glove for a double to drive in courtesy runner Donte Miner and give the Red Devils the lead.

“It was a pitching duel and we couldn’t get much going in the first four innings, but when we got rolling we got rolling,” Herring said. “We got some key hits and then we got some good pitching and finished the game up.

"It’s been a tough season, but it’s a brand new season now and now we just have to come back and play our best game against Zeigler-Royalton.”

Aaron Sanders followed with a double in the gap in left center to score Herring and up the lead to 5-3. Sanders advanced to third on a wild pitch before Valleroy walked Grayson Guthman. Camden Davis relieved at that point and needed just one pitch to end the rally.