Prep Baseball | Murphysboro rallies to advance in regional

MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro baseball team scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure a 9-3 come-from-behind victory over Sparta in the Class 2A Sectional played at Red Devil Baseball Field on Wednesday.
“It was a 100 percent pitching duel,” said Murphysboro coach Andy Winters. “We were taking some good at-bats and hitting the ball hard early, so we knew eventually if we kept putting pressure on, the ball would start falling and we’d score more runs. We got four extra base hits when we needed them and we ran the bases well.”
Seven seed Murphysboro improved to 4-10 on the season and will hit the road to play second seed Zeigler-Royalton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Tenth seed Sparta ended its season with a 2-17 record.
“I told the kids before the game that today is a beautiful day because it’s the day we start over,” Winters said. “You win one and you move on, so let’s keep winning.”
Down 3-2 after four and a half innings, the Red Devils rallied against Hunter Valleroy, who had taken over the pitching duties to open the third inning and had pitched around a two-out double and single in the third and two-out single in the fourth.
With one out in the fifth, the sophomore right-hander issued his first walk to Payton Austin. The next batter, Trey Gillespie, fell behind 0-2 before hitting the next pitch down the left field line to put runners at first and second.
With Trenton Shepard at the plate, Murphysboro pulled off a double steal on the first pitch and one pitch later, Shepard grounded out to short driving in Austin from third.
Sam Herring then smashed a 0-1 pitch into right center that the right fielder almost caught, but it went off his glove for a double to drive in courtesy runner Donte Miner and give the Red Devils the lead.
“It was a pitching duel and we couldn’t get much going in the first four innings, but when we got rolling we got rolling,” Herring said. “We got some key hits and then we got some good pitching and finished the game up.
"It’s been a tough season, but it’s a brand new season now and now we just have to come back and play our best game against Zeigler-Royalton.”
Aaron Sanders followed with a double in the gap in left center to score Herring and up the lead to 5-3. Sanders advanced to third on a wild pitch before Valleroy walked Grayson Guthman. Camden Davis relieved at that point and needed just one pitch to end the rally.
Murphysboro battled around in the sixth adding four runs on two hits, two hit batsmen, a walk and an error with the big hits being a one-out RBI double by Austin following a walk to open the inning and a one-out RBI single by Shepard following Gillespie being hit. The other two runs scored on a sacrifice fly by Herring and an error.
The game started as a pitching duel between two young right-handed pitchers Guthman and Sparta freshman Zach Bodeker.
Guthman (1-2) pitched the first five innings giving up three runs – one earned – on five hits. The sophomore right-hander struck out nine and walked three.
“Today was a lot better than it has been the rest of the season,” Guthman said. “The last game I pitched was Monday and I threw only three innings and maybe 30 pitches. Today the fastball was where I wanted it and the curveball was working well.”
Herring pitched the sixth striking out the side on 12 pitches and Dylan Eaton the seventh pitching around a leadoff single and a two-out single with the help of freshman catcher Gillespie throwing out a runner trying to steal second for the first out.
Bodeker pitched the first two innings giving up two runs on three hits with no walks and one strikeout. When the right-hander left the mound the Bulldogs were leading 3-2.