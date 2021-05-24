Prep Baseball | Nashville sweeps SIRR Mississippi with win over Du Quoin

Du Quoin managed to cut its deficit to 4-1 in the second inning when Owen Cornett scored Owen Bradley on a ground ball out to second after Bradley ripped a triple to lead off the inning. The Indians went on to strand two runners in the second before Brian Winters gave his team some life with a solo home run off Ritzel in the third to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Du Quoin stranded two more runners in the third and that set up Nashville for a second four-run inning in the fourth.

After nine-hole hitter Kolten Gajewski reached base on a single, Blazier walked at the top of the order before advancing bases with Gajewski after a Meadows wild pitch. That set Malawy up for a sacrifice fly ball to score Gajewski from third to put Nashville’s lead at 5-2.

Next up was Baldwin, who split Du Quoin’s center and right fielder with a double to score Blazier for a 6-2 advantage. That set up Harris to draw a full-count walk on Meadows to end the pitchers outing after issuing six walks through 4 2/3 innings.

Baldwin and Harris both ended up coming around to score after Nolan Heggemeier flew out and Logan Eversgerd reached second on a miss-timed approach by Du Quoin’s center fielder, Konner Harris, who had just entered after Caden Hutchens replaced Meadows on the mound.