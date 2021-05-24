Prep Baseball | Nashville sweeps SIRR Mississippi with win over Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Life is good in Nashville right now.
The Hornets baseball team picked up their tenth SIRR Mississippi conference win of the season on Monday with a 9-3 victory over the Du Quoin Indians (13-12-1, 5-4) to sweep the conference.
Nashville’s record now rests at 18-7 and 10-0 in the conference; matching the boys basketball team’s 10-0 conference record and football team’s 5-0 conference record from earlier in the year.
“To sweep the conference, that’s hard to do in our baseball conference,” said Nashville coach Chad Malawy. “We’re the smallest enrollment in the conference; Du Quoin is always a good club and very well-coached. As is Carterville, so anytime you can sweep the River-to-River in baseball, I think, is a big accomplishment.”
Nashville jumped on Du Quoin starter Will Meadows in the first inning when senior’s Cole Malawy and Trent Harris both connected on two-run home runs that ultimately gave Hornets starting pitcher Buzz Ritzel the only run support he needed at 4-0. Malawy’s smash landed over the left field fence after lead-off man, Ian Blazier, walked on four-straight balls from Meadows to open the game.
Lather, rinse, repeat; following Malawy was Nashville’s three-hole hitter, Gavin Baldwin, who walked on five pitches to set up Harris, hitting from the left side, for a two-run home run. The Hornets batted around the order in the first inning and stranded the bases loaded when Meadows got Blazier to fly out to left field on his 41st pitch of the opening frame.
Du Quoin managed to cut its deficit to 4-1 in the second inning when Owen Cornett scored Owen Bradley on a ground ball out to second after Bradley ripped a triple to lead off the inning. The Indians went on to strand two runners in the second before Brian Winters gave his team some life with a solo home run off Ritzel in the third to make it a 4-2 ballgame.
Du Quoin stranded two more runners in the third and that set up Nashville for a second four-run inning in the fourth.
After nine-hole hitter Kolten Gajewski reached base on a single, Blazier walked at the top of the order before advancing bases with Gajewski after a Meadows wild pitch. That set Malawy up for a sacrifice fly ball to score Gajewski from third to put Nashville’s lead at 5-2.
Next up was Baldwin, who split Du Quoin’s center and right fielder with a double to score Blazier for a 6-2 advantage. That set up Harris to draw a full-count walk on Meadows to end the pitchers outing after issuing six walks through 4 2/3 innings.
Baldwin and Harris both ended up coming around to score after Nolan Heggemeier flew out and Logan Eversgerd reached second on a miss-timed approach by Du Quoin’s center fielder, Konner Harris, who had just entered after Caden Hutchens replaced Meadows on the mound.
With an 8-2 lead in the fourth inning, Nashville was on cruise control for the remainder of the game. Du Quoin gained a run back in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs after Ritzel got Meadows to ground into a 6-4-3 double play that scored Slade West to cut the Indians’ deficit to 8-3.
Nashville tacked on a run in the seventh inning after Blazier scored Trey Reinburg on an RBI triple to make the score 9-3. Blazier led the Hornets with a 2-for-3 batting line that featured a triple, single, two walks, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Blazier then entered to pitch in the bottom of the seventh and recorded three outs on 15 pitches with a pair of strikeouts.
“This year has been a lot of fun,” Blazier said. “Last year, baseball got shut down and it hurt not having it and we know Coach Malawy likes to win, but the bright side is having baseball back and connecting with the guys again.”
Du Quoin has now failed to surpass four runs during its four-game losing streak.
“I think we just keep playing,” said Du Quoin coach Kyle Geiger. “Our at-bats have been better compared to last week, so we’re starting to do more positive things. We just need to get over this hump and keep grinding for the postseason.”
618-351-5178