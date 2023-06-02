PEORIA – Perseverance and persistence ran a dogged but unsuccessful race Friday in the first Class 1A baseball semifinal at Dozer Park.

Continually fighting back from behind almost the entire day, Goreville was perhaps a hit away from walking off Gibault Catholic for a spot in the state finals. But lefthander Daniel Darin slipped a called third strike past Cole Tripp with the bases loaded and two outs to clinch the Hawks’ 7-6 win.

The Blackcats (25-14) scored in every inning but the third and sixth, collected nine hits and committed just one inconsequential error. But Gibault Catholic’s five-run second inning – all after two outs – put Goreville in a hole it couldn’t fight out of, no matter how spirited the effort.

“We made some mistakes early we shouldn’t have made and mistakes we haven’t been making lately,” said Blackcats coach Shawn Tripp. “The big second inning didn’t help but we battled until the last at-bat. I’m proud of them.”

It was the bottom of the Goreville order that fueled the last-ditch rally. Freshman Zech Green slapped a two-out, two-run single up the middle to cut the deficit to a run. Pinch-hitter Grant Krack drew a walk that forced Kameron Hanvey (10-3) off the mound for the hard-throwing Darin.

Nick Gower battled back from a 1-2 count, fouling off a pair of two-strike pitches and getting the call on a 2-2 offering that had the plate umpire going with a play-action fake that ultimately infuriated Hawks fans who thought he was calling a third strike but instead saw him rule ball three.

Gower earned first base with a walk, setting the stage for Cole Tripp. He worked walks in his previous two plate appearances and tried to grind the game’s last at-bat, fouling off an 0-2 pitch and taking a ball down and in.

However, Darin ended the game with a curve that clearly caught the plate for the last out.

“You know how they say in the majors that the 27th out is elusive? Well, the 21st out was elusive for us,” said Gibault Catholic coach Andy Skaer. “That took a little while to come.”

In a game where every out turned out to be precious, given how both teams were able to create rallies no matter where they were in the order, the second out of the bottom of the fifth might have been the day’s most critical.

With runners on first and second, Drake Moss blooped a single down the right field line. Tripp aggressively waved Ty Suits home and was rewarded when Peyton Schaefer’s throw home bounced to the backstop.

Tripp planned to hold Garrett Church at third, wanting the go-ahead runs in scoring position with Green on deck. But Church was already around third and in a position where Tripp felt he couldn’t hold him up without getting him into a rundown.

Hanvey backed up the plate, cleanly caught the carom of Schaefer’s errant throw and easily tossed Church out.

“It was a wild play,” Tripp said. “The ball got away but by the time I turned and looked, Garrett had already rounded third and I felt he had to go. If they don’t back that play up, we score another run. But they did a good job backing up that play.”

Clinging to a 5-4 lead, the Hawks got the insurance that ultimately decided the game in the sixth when Hanvey sliced a two-run double down the left field line after Moss rolled through the previous three innings.

But that hit and the second inning ruined the day for Moss (5-2). He was an out away from stranding his leadoff walk to Tyler Frierdich when the inning caved on him. No. 9 hitter Jack Keevan popped an RBI single to center, Hanvey bunted for a hit and Darin lined a two-run double to left.

Hudson Blank followed with a two-run homer to left, capping an inning that left the Blackcats fighting from behind for the day’s remainder.

“It’s been a great year with this group of guys,” said Green, who was 3 for 4 with three RBI. “It’s been an honor to play with this group.”

Green and Goreville get one more chance to play on Saturday morning when they face Newman Central Catholic for third place at 9 a.m.