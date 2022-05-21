Prep Baseball | Rain prohibits play at most regionals on Saturday

DU QUOIN — Outdoor sports are often precarious at best in the spring and Saturday was the definition of why as a hard late-morning downpour forced the cancellation and suspension of multiple games.

At the Du Quoin Class 2A Regional championship game, Junior Owen Cornett belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning to give the host Indians an early 1-0 lead.

Nashville's Hornets were batting in the bottom of the first inning when lightning was spotted and the game was temporarily delayed and then later called off for the day. Only one bater - Ian Blazier - made it to the plate for the Hornets and was hit by a pitch.

Starting pitchers featured Jack Kroeger for 28-7 Nashville and Will Meadows for the 18-11 Indians. The game will resume at 4:30 pm. Monday in Du Quoin. The winner advances to the Benton Sectional.

Another Class 2A match was played Friday as Freeburg roughed up Carterville, 11-1, in O'Fallon as part of the Red Bud Regional.

Lions head coach Nathan Bittle said the defending state champion Midgets are still one of the state's best.

"They hit the heck out of the ball," he said. "They are just a really good team and will be tough to beat in the sectional."

Carterville scored its only run in the top of the first inning when Peyton Bittle doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Blake Barnard.

Drew Pestka was pitcher of record for the Lions, who finish the season at 17-12-3. Winning pitcher for Freeburg (21-13) was Kamden Casey.

Staying with Class 2A over in Saline County, the Harrisburg Bulldogs (29-6) just barely managed to get their game in ahead of the inclement weather Saturday and cruised to a 9-4 win over Carmi-White County. It was the third time Harrisburg had beaten Carmi (12-10-1) this season.

Cam Ande had three hits, including two doubles with two runs batted in, to pace the Harrisburg attack. Riely King knocked in three runs and Braden Burtis drove in two more.

Winning pitcher was Jackson Pittman. He went four innings and allowed three runs. Noah Arnold worked the fifth through seventh innings, surrendering just one run.

"Jackson battled today without his best stuff," said Harrisburg head coach Jay Thompson. "I think the heat was a factor for all the pitchers. We got through four with him and then Noah pitched great to finish it up."

The regional championship is Harrisburg's 30th altogether and 19th in the last 21 years.

The Bulldogs will square off with Freeburg in the opening round of the Benton Sectional at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"Freeburg beat us in the Super Sectional last year," Thompson said. "Until somebody knocks them off, they're the champs. I think our kids are excited about getting another crack at them."

In Johnston City, another Class 2A regional championship battle featuring Anna-Jonesboro and Hamilton County was pushed from Saturday to Monday at 4:30.

A-J fashions a 16-10 overall record while Hamco is 19-10. The two squads did not face one another during the regular season. The Foxes last won a regional title in 2002, while the Wildcats last won a championship in 2018.

In Class 1A, Cobden shut out Carrier Mills, 4-0 behind their flame thrower, Nolan Hand. The junior struck out 16 on only 89 pitches as 69 of those pitches went for strikes. He allowed only two hits.

"Nolan had good fastball command and was able to spot his curve very well today," said Appleknockers head coach Dana Pearson. "Carrier Mills had trouble catching up with his fastball and then he was mixing in curves for strikes. He was tough to hit."

Cobden scored one run in the first and three in the sixth. Senior catcher Brock Reynolds had a single and triple with two RBIs. Hand and Tyler Franklin addedRBI doubles.

With the win, Cobden improves to 13-3. The Appleknockers will take on the winner of Steeleville-Galatia Thursday at the Goreville Sectional.

Steeleville and Galatia were tied 1-1 in the third inning when the rain hit. That game will be continued on Monday.

The Goreville/Hardin County game never did get started Saturday. It will also be moved to Monday in Elizabethtown.

Finally, Waltonville holds a 9-7 lead over Trico in a game that was suspended Saturday. It will be completed on Monday at Albion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0