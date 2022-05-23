Prep Baseball | Rogers pitches Du Quoin past Nashville to capture regional crown

DU QUOIN — Senior southpaw Jake Rogers turned in the performance of a lifetime Monday, holding a hard-hitting, high-scoring Nashville Hornets team to only one run in 5 1/3 innings of relief and the Du Quoin Indians rallied from a 6-2 deficit to beat Nashville, 8-6, to capture the Class 2A Regional championship hosted by the Indians.

Rogers surrendered one run on just two hits while striking out eight and walking only one in earning the win. In short, he was a big package of Kryptonite to Nashville's Superman-like hitters.

"Slider and fastball. I just wanted to throw them for strikes and let my defense go to work," said Rogers. "We came back from down 5-1 and 6-2. You can't beat it. It was a great baseball game."

Rogers said he was simply trying to keep the Hornets from extending the lead and let the Indians find a way to chip away at the deficit and get back in the game.

"I know our offense. When it gets hot, it gets hot," Rogers said. "We got the momentum back on our side in the fifth when we tied the game (6-6) and ended up beating a very good baseball team."

Rogers said he has never pitched better in a big game.

"Winning this one means everything to me," he said. "It could have been our last game, but we fought and now we've won our first regional since 2015. It feels great."

Indians head coach Kyle Geiger was ecstatic with the victory.

"Jake did a heck of a job today. He's a soft-throwing lefty who did a good job of keeping their big bats off balance. He was throwing all three of his pitches - fastball, slider and change - for strikes."

Geiger said the bats came alive for the Indians with the season on the brink.

"That's the best we've hit the ball in a long time, and it came against their No. 1 (Trey Reinberg) and No. 2 (Owen Dunn). We needed that as a confidence booster as a team and individually. What I like about our team is that we never give up."

Du Quoin took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Saturday on a solo homer by Owen Cornett before a thunderstorm moved in, forcing postponement of the game.

When action picked back up in the bottom half of the first, it was all Hornets as Nashville posted a five spot against Indians starter Will Meadows. Michael Combs singled home a run. Kolton Gajewski drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run. Kaden Linkey singled home a run. Lucas Knepp had a sacrifice fly and JT Malawy added an RBI single.

After two runners reached base with two outs in the second off Meadows, Geiger went to his southpaw, Rogers.

Du Quoin scored a single run in the third. Eli Maynor singled. Hayden Sizemore was inserted as a courtesy runner. A throwing error by the pitcher advanced the runner. A ground out to second off the bat of PJ Winters moved Sizemore to third and he scored on a groundout by Peyton Foster to make the score 5-2.

The Hornets answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth as Ian Blazier, who struck out, but reached base on a wild pitch, came around to score on a single by Nolan Heggemeier for a 6-2 advantage.

The Indians responded with four runs in the fifth. Aiden Bradley and Camden Waller singled. Maynor walked to load the bases. Winters singled to drive in a run, leaving the bags loaded. Foster hit into a fielder's choice, driving in another run and an error on the play allowed a third run to score. Cornett singled in a run to account for the fourth tally.

Tied at 6-6 in the top of the seventh, Caden Hutchins drew a leadoff walk for Du Quoin. He then proceeded to steal second. Cornett doubled him home. David Lee bunted pinch runner Luke Bauman to third and Gage Green singled him home.

Nashville head coach Chad Malawy had nothing but praise for Du Quoin.

"Their lefty was good," he said of Rogers. "I've followed him a little bit this season and I really thought he could give us fits. And he did today. With us being a lefty-heavy lineup, he was very effective on the mound."

Malawy said it didn't help that his No. 1 starter, Trey Reinberg, did not have his best stuff.

"His velocity was down. His breaking ball wasn't sharp, but he wanted the ball and he competed like a bulldog. He gave us everything he had."

Nashville finishes the season 28-8. Du Quoin improves to 19-11 and will face Anna-Jonresboro later this week at the Benton Sectional.

