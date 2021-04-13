Prep Baseball | Season Preview: Bulldogs, Thompson 'starving' for baseball

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the cupboard is far from bare, even though important pieces were removed without ever getting to play a game in 2020. With the likes of Noah Boon and Javie Beal returning, they have a nucleus most teams would love to boast.

Boon was the No. 2 pitcher behind Isaac Crabb as a sophomore, good enough then to win a sectional final against Nashville’s loaded lineup. You should see him now. Boon is capable of throwing three pitches for strikes in addition to being a middle-of-the-order threat.

“He would have been a No. 1 pitcher for almost everyone,” Thompson said of Boon. “He throws strikes, he’s solid and he knows how to pitch. He’s refined his pitching. He’ll work himself into pitching shape.”

Like many baseball players around Southern Illinois, Boon is currently pulling double duty. A two-way starter on the football team, Boon rarely comes off the field. In fact, he practiced with the football team on Monday before pulling on his baseball uniform for the season opener.

In this pandemic year, where sports seasons are overlapping in a manner they never would at any other time, coaches are hammering out time-share arrangements so that players can get maximum opportunities for game action.