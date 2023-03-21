The more things change, the more they stay the same.

For decades now, the Harrisburg Bulldogs have been the cream of the crop in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

That is not likely to change this season.

Jay Thompson, who has presided over the baseball program for 30-plus years, is a huge factor in his team’s success.

Returning starters for the Bulldogs include: Brendan Bergan (sophomore outfielder), Cam Ande (junior shortstop), Ethan Golish (junior second baseman), Braden Burtis (junior first baseman), Noah Arnold (junior pitcher), and Grant Wilson (senior outfielder).

Of that group, Ande and Golish were both All-Conference and All-South.

Harrisburg is the defending league champ, posting an 8-2 record in the Ohio and 29-7 mark overall. The Bulldogs won the regional and lost to Freeburg in the sectional last year.

“We return a lot of kids from last year's conference championship team,” said Thompson. “We have experience, athleticism, and speed and have some really good hitters this year.”

Thompson said he is confident the Bulldogs will score runs. The key, he said, will be the pitching.

“We will go as far as our pitching takes us,” he said. “Our pitching is unproven at this time, but I think we will end up being pretty good. In addition to Noah Arnold and senior Ross Rider, we have five or six guys who I am hoping will separate themselves from the rest.”

Thompson added that Herrin and Murphysboro will likely be formidable competition within the league.

HERRIN

The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start this spring with wins over Hardin County, Du Quoin and Carterville.

Returning starters are seniors Fox Connor (pitcher, first base), Evan Young (second base), Haydon Mayer (shortstop), Eli Watkins (outfield, pitcher), Hunter Serena (pitcher, outfielder), sophomore Carter McCree (outfielder), sophomore Talan Nemeth (catcher, third baseman), and sophomore Nick Hubbard (third baseman, catcher).

Of that group, Connor, Young, McCree and Nemeth were All-Conference last year. Herrin finished 7-3 in the Ohio and 17-12 overall. They lost to Mount Vernon in the regional championship, 4-3.

“I feel we should be competitive in a very tough conference,” said coach Rick Damico said. “I would say that Harrisburg is still the team to beat. I would say that we would have to go at least 8-2 to have a shot at winning the conference.”

Damico said that what he likes about this year’s team is that there is enough talent and experience to win the league and a regional title.

“It’s a good group of kids,” said Damico, now in his ninth season as head coach. “I really enjoy being around them.”

MURPHYSBORO

Eighth-year Red Devils head coach Andrew Winters welcomes back seven starters to the fold this spring.

Returnees include: senior outfielder Donte Miner, senior third baseman Aaron Sanders, senior pitcher and outfielder Grayson Guthman, senior pitcher and first baseman Drew Caldwell, junior pitcher and shortstop Sam Herring, junior catcher Trey Gillespie, and sophomore pitcher and second baseman Corbin Compardo.

Of that group, Sanders, Herring, and Gillespie were All-Conference. Sanders and Gillespie were also All-South.

Murphysboro went 5-5 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference last year and was 11-16-1 overall. The Red Devils were knocked out of postseason play in the regional by Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher.

“We are returning a large group of starters and adding in some talented sophomore and juniors,” Winters said. “Offensively and defensively, we should be strong. Our key to success will be our pitching.”

MASSAC COUNTY

Patriots seventh-year head coach Pat Clark returns six starters this spring season.

Massac County will attempt to rebound from a 6-18 season a year ago (0-10 in the Ohio Division of the R2R).

The Patriots did manage to beat Mount Carmel in the opening round of the regional before bowing out of postseason play at the hands of Harrisburg.

Returning starters include: Luke Maurer (junior shortstop and pitcher), Drew Jacobs (senior catcher), Andy Girot (junior outfielder and pitcher), Noah Melcher (junior outfielder and first baseman), Preston Summers (junior infielder and pitcher), and Reid Martin (senior outfielder).

Of that group, Maurer was the lone All-Conference selection last year.

“It seems several teams graduated some key guys, so I think our conference is going to be very competitive,” Clark said. “I would still consider Harrisburg the team to beat. As for us, I feel that we have some depth and some solid pitching. If we can get some offensive production, I think we can challenge within the conference.”

Clark added that beyond contending for a league title, the goal is simply to improve.

“We want to finish above .500 this spring and compete for a regional championship. We are a young team once again, but I believe our individual talent and potential is there to make some big strides this season.”

WEST FRANKFORT

Brady Mayer is in his second season as head coach of the West Frankfort Redbirds.

Returning starters include: Drew Smith (senior shortstop), Hayden Minton (junior second baseman), Preston King (senior first baseman and pitcher), Jack Hogg (senior catcher), Jaden Smilanich (senior outfielder), and Keegan Bowers (junior third baseman).

Smith was All-Conference.

Senior Lucas Whittington (ace pitcher and clean-up hitter) is out for the year with a knee injury.

“Losing Lucas hurts a lot,” Mayer said.

The Redbirds finished last season 9-17 overall, 3-7 in league.

BENTON

Rangers head coach Chris Head welcomes five seniors and nine juniors to go along with seven sophomores vying for varsity playing time.

Last year, Benton finished 17-10 overall and was 7-3 in the Ohio, tying Herrin for second place behind league leader Harrisburg.

Seniors include: Jacob Kinsman (pitcher/third base), Seth Tate (pitcher/first base), Landon Croslin (pitcher/first base), Lukas Wilson (outfielder), and Chase Rubenacker (shortstop/outfielder/pitcher).

Juniors on the team are: Lance Jerkins (outfield), Lane McCollum (outfield), Mason Tieffel (pitcher/shortstop), Isaac Billington (second base), Jaxon Payne (outfield/second base), Evan Munoz (outfield/utility), Collin Hill (catcher/pitcher), Waylon Hicks (outfield), and Josh Owens (outfield).

Sophomores out for the team include: Kyle Thomas, Brock Poole, Dylan Butler, Ryder Watson, Grant Owens, Trey Severin, and Kaden Pryor.

The Rangers are off to an 0-2 start with losses to Du Quoin and Centralia.