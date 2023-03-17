With their longtime coach Tim Holloway stepping down, Mount Vernon is coming off its 13th straight 20 or more win season with a 29-7 record, its ninth regional title in the last 12 years.

“I would not say it’s a rebuilding year,” said new coach Pierce Borah. “We expect to be able to compete and have another strong season.”

Borah, who spent the last six years as the JV coach and varsity assistant coach, takes over a squad that returns nine seniors and 10 juniors.

“Our strength as a team is going to be our veteran leadership - the guys who have performed well in the past and know how to play in our system,” Borah said. “I also think what will help us is our depth of pitching.”

Even though Borah lost three of his top pitchers to graduation, he returns senior right-handers Ethan Wielt (2.15 ERA) and Eli Garrett (2.68 ERA) to lead his deep pitching staff.

“We lost 149 innings pitched and some quality arms, but we’ve also got some quality arms back,” Borah said. “Garrett was the South Seven Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore and dealt with some injuries last year, but he’s back this year. We also have senior Charlie Houle, who didn’t pitch a ton at the varsity level, but we expect him to get a lot of innings this year. In addition, newcomer junior Gage Cutler and senior Weston Riggan give us five legitimate starters with McGee in relief.”

Borah also returns six of his top eight hitters led by three seniors, second baseman Kayden McGee (.391, 17 RBIs), shortstop Colin McClure (.349, 38 RBIs) and catcher Gabe Luttinen (.298, 25 RBIs).

The Marty Manfredo Era of Marion high school baseball also ended with a bang by winning his fifth South Seven Conference title. Manfredo retires with 264 wins in 15 seasons, but only 14 on the diamond because the 2020 season wasn’t played because of COVID.

Former Du Quoin coach Kyle Geiger takes over a squad that went 20-7 overall and 9-1 in the South Seven. The only clinker in the furnace of Manfredo’s last season was the Wildcats were eliminated in the regional semifinal by Mattoon.

“It’s been a really good transition for me after having many conversations with Marty,” Geiger said. “We started outside workouts at the end of October and the weather cooperated with 10 workouts. That helped me a lot because there is only so much you can see inside or in a cage. The kids have been great and team has a lot of motivation.”

Geiger, who led his Indians team to the regional title and the sectional title game, took over Du Quoin from long-time coach Tim Craft in 2018 and never had a losing season, including its first 20-win season (20-12) and first regional title since 2015 last year.

Geiger will only have to replace four seniors, but one of those was The Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Trevor Jackson, who was the shortstop and starting pitcher. He also lost second baseman Mason Gooch, first baseman/pitcher Karsten Stotler and outfielder Chase Austin.

The returning starters are three seniors shortstop/pitcher Cooper Thompson, centerfielder Brody Larson and first baseman/outfielder/pitcher Nehemiah Goodman and sophomore catcher Chase Niemyer.

Five juniors, third baseman/outfielder Brody Long, pitcher/infielder/outfielder Trevor Sanders, infielder/outfielder Ryan Will, second baseman/third baseman/pitcher Brady Jackson and outfielder/first baseman Ehtan Stout are the top prospects for starting jobs.

“Even though we have a lot of inexperienced varsity players we are looking forward to an exciting year because we have a lot of young talent and guys that just love to play,” Geiger said. “We will be solid on the mound and we have some very fundamentally sound defensive players.”

Belleville Althoff (17-17) finished third in the South Seven with a 6-4 record and advanced to the regional title game where the Crusaders lost to the eventual third place team Columbia.

Coach Rich Sauget lost his first baseman, shortstop and right fielder to graduation and his best pitcher second-team All-Conference junior Bauer Dalke to an injury a few days ago.

However, Sauget returns a veteran squad of nine seniors and three juniors led by junior All-Conference centerfielder Hank Gomric.

“Gomric is a very special talent, who started as a freshman,” Sauget said. “He’s 6’5” and he run and hit for power. He’s an extremely talented player and a weapon in the outfield. It wouldn’t surprise me if he makes a run for Player of the Conference.”

Sauget will still have a deep pitching staff comprised of left-handers Gomric and junior Braden Edgar and senior right-handers Kyle Fitting, Nick Jansen and Jimmy Gomric.

The other returning starters in the field are two seniors Ryan Myatt at shortstop and Kyle Fitting in right field and behind the plate.

Last seasons sophomores Bo Gomric and Matt Hesse started the last 10 games as freshmen and will stay in the lineup at third base and catcher, respectively.

“Pitching and defense are going to be our strengths this season,” Sauget said. “We have what I consider four plus outfielders that will make our outfield defensively one of the best in the area."

Last year Carbondale was tied for fourth in the conference with a 4-6 record and finished with a 13-15 record after being eliminated in the regional semifinals.

“We’re extremely young after losing seven seniors,” said Carbondale coach Scott Hankey. “We have five seniors, three juniors, nine sophomores and four freshmen. Talent wise we’re very similar, but a whole lot younger.”

Hankey has four returning starters in senior centerfielder Ty Doan, senior first baseman/pitcher Eli Dyer, senior second baseman Isaiah Duckworth and junior first baseman Brock Bowlby.

Hankey has added two transfers from Cobden to the starting lineup in senior Nolan Hand at catcher and sophomore Reese Hand at shortstop.

“We’ve got two guys Dyer and Nolan Hand, who are two of the better pitchers in the South,” Hankey said. “We have the arms to be a pretty good pitching team and it’s probably one of the deepest staffs I’ve ever had, but because of our youth and inexperience it’s hard to tell how good we’ll be on the mound.

"I’ve told the team we don’t have to playing our best baseball now it’s in May we have to be sure we’re clicking.”

Centralia (12-17) was tied with Carbondale for fourth in the conference at 4-6 and was eliminated in the regional quarterfinals. Coach Todd Bauer lost his top pitcher Tyler O’Neill, who is pitching at Millikin University, and his All-Conference outfielder Jeremy Dalton, but is bolstered by the return of All-South and All Conference shortstop junior Curz Harlan, who missed last year with an injury.

The returning starters are senior centerfielder Cam Newcomb, senior starting pitcher/infielder Matt Morris, junior catcher/pitcher Lane Griffin, sophomore infielder Xavier Koch, senior first baseman/catcher Will Graham and junior outfielder Cam Tomlianovich. Junior Malik Myers is expected to start in the outfield.

“This season we are hoping to be competitive and will need to do a lot of small things right to do so,” Bauer said. “How well we throw strikes, play defense, and compete at the plate will determine how competitive we will be and hopefully as the year goes on, we will continue to get better as well.”

Last year Cahokia (4-13) was last in the conference at 0-10, but finished strong by winning its regional quarterfinal game over East St. Louis, 7-0, to open the playoffs. The season ended in the regional semifinals with a loss to sectional champion Triad.