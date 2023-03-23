The baseball season is upon us and the Nashville Hornets have been tabbed by league coaches as the favorite to repeat as Mississippi Division champion in the River-to-River Conference.

The Hornets may get a strong push, however, from all the league teams as each possess a strength.

NASHVILLE

The Hornets return one All-South performer in senior pitcher/third baseman Trey Reinburg and three additional All-Conference players in junior JT Malawy, who plays the middle infield; senior catcher Kaden Gajewski; and senior first baseman/designated hitter Kaden Linkey.

Nashville, led by head coach Chad Malawy in his 19th season at the helm and 23rd year with the program altogether, finished 28-8 overall last year, including a 7-1 finish in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference – good for first place.

The Hornets were then upset by Du Quoin in the regional finals.

“We will be competitive within the conference again this year,” Malawy said. “We do not return as many starters as some others schools, but this is a super coachable group of kids and fun to be around. We’re also a pretty young team and excited to play.”

Nashville is off to a 2-0 start after posting shutout wins over Red Bud (12-0) and Trico (10-0). The Hornets were scheduled to play at Carbondale Thursday – weather permitting – and will take on Freeburg and Hillsboro in tournament play Saturday.

CARTERVILLE

Second-year Lions head coach Nathan Bittle welcomes back nine players from last year’s varsity team.

Senior returnees include: Peyton Bittle (shortstop/pitcher), Blake Barnard (second base-pitcher), Adam Vanderzille (outfielder), Cade Bolin (outfielder-pitcher), and Caden Hawkins (utility).

Juniors back in the fold are: Elijah Keim (cacher), Brandon Skelcher (utility); and Brady Phillips (pitcher/outfielder).

There is also one sophomore who saw varsity action last year – pitcher/utility man Drew Barrington.

Bittle and Barnard were All-Conference in 2022 and Bittle was also All-South.

Carterville finished 17-13-3 overall last year, including a 5-3 run in the Mississippi Division of the R2R. The Lions advanced to the regional championship game, where they were defeated by Freeburg.

"I think the conference race is really up in the air to start the season,” the elder Bittle said. “Nashville has quite a few key guys back from a very good team last year. A-J had quite a few good young players a year ago and return most of their guys. Du Quoin has one of the best hitters in the area and are solid all around, and Pinckneyville should have a chance with at least two good kids on the mound."

Bittle said the Lions are a bit of an unknown at present.

“We have some good pieces, but I don't know how they will all fit together quite yet. We will be somewhat unproven with our starting pitching. I think there is potential to be pretty good, though, and I like the back end of our pitching with two seniors in Peyton and Blake, who had good years last year when closing games out."

Other pichers looking to make an impact are junior Phillips, Logan Ingle, Barrington and Luke Howerton.

"I'm not big on goals such as winning the conference or winning a regional or anything like that,” Bittle said. “I just want our team to improve as the season goes on and be in a position to make some noise at the end and maybe surprise some people."

The Lions are off to a 1-1 start, picking up a win over Eldorado and a loss against Herrin.

ANNA-JONESBORO

Wildcats head coach Aaron Roberts, starting his eighth season in charge, welcomes back four returning starters in seniors Dylan Ahlberg (pitcher/first base) and Hayden Ralls (catcher), as well as juniors Dylan Harvel (shortstop) and Drake Hartline (picher/second base).

Of that group, Hartline, Harvel and Ralls were all selected All-Conference last year and Ralls was All-South.

The Wildcats went 18-11 overall in 2022 and finished 5-3 in the Mississippi Division of the R2R. They did, however, bounce back to win a regional championship before losing in the sectional to Du Quoin.

“The Mississippi side of the River-to-River will be tough as always,” Roberts said. “There are no easy games. Last year, the conference title came down to the final game of the season with Nashville winning it outright. I would not be surprised if multiple teams were competing until the end again this year.”

Roberts said AJ is a “hard-working group with great team chemistry.

“We should have depth on the mound, combined with a solid core of returning starters who saw success last season,” the coach said. “Losing 10 seniors, many of whom were starters last season, creates many question marks at the beginning.

“We will be young in several spots, with several sophomores and freshmen competing for spots,” Roberts said. “Hopefully, this competition will make us better, as we need younger players to step up and contribute.

"This is both a challenging and exciting year for us.”

AJ is off to a 2-1 start to date with wins over Egyptian and Cobden, while also picking up a loss against Murphysboro.

DU QUOIN

The Indians, led by first-year head coach Tim Davis in his second stint with the Tribe, are not a senior-laden bunch this spring.

Only five are on the roster, including All-South slugger Owen Cornett (first base/pitcher); Gage Green (outfield); Jams Cravens (pitcher/outfield); Aiden Bradley (pitcher/outfield); and Gavin Morgan (pitcher/first base/third base).

Juniors out for the team are: Trent Mauzer (first base), PJ Winters (middle infield), Eli Maynor (pitcher/catcher). Jaelyn Smih (pitcher/outfield/catcher), Peyton Foster (outfield), Camden Waller (picher/infielder/outfielder), Cooper Rice (outfielder), and Gavin Rogers (pitcher).

Sophomores battling for playing time are: Jaden DeMarie, Jayden Anders, Dedrick Melvin, Landon Rives, Eli Furlow, Luke Bauman, and Tilden Henderson.

Of that group, nine are full- or part-time returning starters - Cornett, Green, Bradley, Morgan, Waller, Winters, Maynor, Bauman and Foster.

Cornett was an All-Conference and All-South performer last year and has already signed to play for Wabash Valley College next fall.

"I think we can compete and be in the mix for a conference title," Davis said. "My hope is that we are playing our best baseball at the end of year for a postseason run. The kids got a taste of what it was like to win a regional and compete in a sectional championship last year. I hope we can use that as momentum for this year."

Du Quoin has started the season 1-4 with a win over Benton followed up by losses to Marion, Herrin, Mahomet-Seymour and Red Bud.

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Panthers are led by first-year head coach Bob Waggoner, who is much better known for coaching the boys basketball team. Waggoner is also the school’s athletic director.

Waggoner will find that the cupboard is not bare upon his arrival. Returning starters include seniors Pearson Launius (outfielder), Asher Jausel (utility), Reid Harriss (first base), and juniors Riley Mohr (shortstop) and Talan Benbrook (second base).

Of that group, Launius was an All-Conference performer last year.

As a team, the Panthers put together a 1-7 record in the Mississippi Division of the R2R and were unable to advance out of the regional tournament.

“The conference is very balanced,” Waggoner said. “Nashvilleis the two-time defending champion and would have to rate the favorite. Carterville, Anna-Jonesboro and Du Quoin return most of their lineups. So, the league will be competitive.”

Waggoner said his players have shown “a good work ethic” and desire to improve.

“Our overall pitching depth is good,” he said. “I just think that we need to play and learn from our mistakes and improve. We are an overall young squad and will improve as the season progresses. I’m looking forward to the challenge of building our baseball program.”

Pinckneyville is off to a 1-2 start this spring with losses to Waltonville and Massac County and a win over Steeleville.