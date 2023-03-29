Baseball season has already begun and it won't take long for the top teams in Southern Illinois to assert themselves.

The Black Diamond Conference West may be a two-horse race. Most favor Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher (ZRC) with its plethora of pitching to edge out defending champion, Goreville.

In the BDC East, the consensus pick is Carmi-White County to hit and pitch its way past the competition. Fairfield got hit hard by graduation and is not expected to contend for the league title again. Flora may be the best bet to challenge the Bulldogs.

BDC WEST

ZEIGLER-ROYALTON/CHRISTOPHER

ZRC head coach Page Kirkpatrick welcomes back five returning starters this spring, including solid senior pitchers (McKendree University signee) and Scout Hudgens.

Cole also plays shortstop when not on the hill and Hudgens patrols the hot corner. Both were named Black Diamond All-Conference and All-South last year.

Other returning starters include: juniors Briar Rowland (outfield) and Kade Harbison (catcher) and sophomore first baseman Chase Freeman.

The Tornadoes are hoping to improve upon a 22-9 (6-3 in the league) record last year. ZRC bowed out of postseason play, falling to Nashville in the regional semifinals, 1-0.

“I feel like we should compete for a conference and regional championship this year because pitching and defense are team strengths,” Kirkpatrick said. “In a short series, our No. 1 (Cole) and No. 2 (Hudgens) are as good a combo as anyone has in the south.

Kirkpatrick, now in his 17th season as head coach, said defending champ, Goreville, is “always tough” and should be formidable again this year.

“Johnston City has some good young arms and Trico and Vienna are always solid, too,” he said.

GOREVILLE

Head coach Shawn Tripp welcomes back five returning starters from a Blackcats team that finished 21-10 overall last year.

Back in the fold are seniors Ian Sopczak and Dawson Cloud, as well as juniors Drake Moss, Hunter Francis, and Tyler Suits. Moss was an All-Conference selection last year.

Goreville won the conference and regional tournament last year and advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to Steeleville in the sectional championship.

“The conference race should be very exciting,” Tripp said. “Any team can win it this year. The teams are very evenly matched. ZRC is probably the team favored to win it, but any of the others are capable of winning the conference, too.”

Tripp said pitching and defense will be team strengths.

“Our goal is to get better every day. For us, it’s all about the postseason. We want to play on the last day possible.”

VIENNA

Head coach David Hill, Jr., now in his 20th year with the program, welcomes five seniors to the team this spring, including Seth Hook (pitcher/infield), Kaden Vaughn (pitcher/catcher, outfield), Zac Faulkner (pitcher/infield/outfield), Jackson Cochran (pitcher/infield), and Daniel Dahmer (outfield/pitcher/catcher).

Juniors are: Tommy Holhubner (outfield/infield/pitcher), Matt O’Neal (catcher/pitcher/infield), Owen Whitnel (pitcher/infield), and Jonathan Simmons (outfield).

Sophomores back in the fold include: Jackson Ethridge (pitcher/infield), Tristan Vinson (catcher/infield), Jacob Waters (outfield/catcher/pitcher), Isaac Maxwell (pitcher/infield), and Landon Stafford (outfield).

Of that group, Vaughn and Hook were selected Black Diamond All-Conference.

The Eagles finished 15-12 last year, including a sub .500 record within the conference.

“We have a lot of returning players and our pitching staff should be pretty deep,” Hill said. “If some younger kids keep improving, we should finish near the top of the conference and compete for a 2A regional crown.”

TRICO

Fifth-year head coach Benjamin Koehn welcomes back four upperclassmen. Seniors are Caden Crask-Weeks (pitcher/first base/outfield) and Preston Johnson (pitcher/first base/outfield).

Juniors back are Kadyn Bernaix (pitcher/infield) and Mason Kranawetter (infield).

Senior Jakob Koehn P\C\IF was a starter in 2021 but missed 2022 with a knee injury.

Of that group, Johnson was an All-Conference player for the Pioneers last year. Jakob Koehn was an All-Conference selection in 2021.

Trico finished 5-2 in the league last year and 12-17 overall. The Pioneers fell to Waltonville in the regional championship game.

“This year will be interesting and I think could go several ways, mainly because of the pitching,” Koehn said. “ZRC has two elite arms coming back. Johnston City has its best arm back. We have a couple of pretty solid kids throwing for us. Vienna has most of their team back and Goreville has a lot coming back.

“For us to compete with the top starters in the conference this year, we are going to have to get some younger kids to contribute both defensively and offensively."

JOHNSTON CITY

Coach Jon Watts welcomes back six returning starters. They include: seniors Caden Clark (pitcher/infield), Connor Mowery (pitcher) and Logan Hunter (pitcher/infield; junior Keaton Fort (pitcher/outfield); and sophomores Cannon Ashmore (pitcher/infield) and Nolan Causey (pitcher/shortstop).

Of that group, Keaton was named All-Conference and All-South last year.

The Indians are hoping to improve upon last year’s 0-8 mark in the BDC and 10-17 overall record.

“We are striving to finish at the top,” Watts said. “The favorite is really any of the five schools. Any of us could win conference this season.”

Watts, now in his third season as head coach, said pitching and defense are team strengths.

“The goal is to win the conference and play for a regional championship,” he said. “We want to accomplish this by improving each opportunity we are given.”

BDC EAST

CARMI-WHITE COUNTY

The Bulldogs are led by sixth-year head coach Justin Simmons.

He welcomes back seniors Zack Roark (pitcher/first base) and Jaxon Albright (catcher); junior third baseman Caleb Seibers; and sophomores Gavin Holloman (pitcher/shortstop), Travor Mason (infield/pitcher) and Cade Allen (outfield).

Of that group, Seibers and Holloman were All-Conference selections last year.

The Bulldogs finished 14-10 overall last year and lost in the regional championship game.

“We lost four seniors from that team, but are returning some good, younger players,” Simmons said. “Our team is still really young when you look at our numbers, but we have quite a few kids who have varsity experience as freshmen and sophomores.”

FLORA

Brian Tackitt returns for a 15th season as head coach of the Flora Wolves, his 17th in the program altogether.

He welcomes back a group of five returning starters from a 22-11 team last year that also went 7-3 in the BDC and captured a regional championship. Flora was bounced out of the postseason in the sectional, 1-0.

Back are seniors John McGee (shortstop/pitcher), Eli Duke (catcher/pitcher) and Rayce Giddens (outfield/pitcher) and juniors Logan Atwood (catcher/pitcher/first base) and Neil Young (third base).

Of that group, Giddens and McGee were both All-Conference last year. Those two, along with Duke, also competed in the SIBCA All-Star Game last summer.

“We hope to be contenders in the conference again this year,” Tackitt said. “We feel like we have a good No. 1 and No. 2 on the mound that can keep us in any game if they are pitching well.”

HAMILTON COUNTY

First-year Foxes head coach Jeremy Varner has three returning starters from last year’s 19-11 squad.

They include senior pitcher/infielder Brier Eck, junior catcher Maguire Clark, and junior pitcher/outfielder Zach Wheeler.

Of that trio, Clark was selected All-Conference last year.

“I expect the Black Diamond to be very competitive and hope the Foxes will come to compete every day,” Varner said. ”We lost some pieces from last year, especially in pitching, but so far, I like the way we are playing defense and our attitude.”

Varner said this year’s Hamilton County squad is rather young with eight freshmen as opposed to only two seniors.

“So far, the guys have bought into a new daily routine and a whole new coaching staff,” Varner said. “We have our work cut out for us, but I like the leadership from the upperclassmen and the hustle and grit from the underclassemen.”

EDWARDS COUNTY

First-year coach Michael Snidle welcomes seven returnees, including senior Jake Gillard (first base) , senior Gabe Lee (pitcher/shortstop), senior Maddix Steussel (outfield/pitcher), senior Corey McLemore (catcher), senior Ezra Thompson (outfield); junior Timothy Young, (outfield) sophomore Jex Schnepper (third base/pitcher), and sophomore Drew Seibert (second base).

Last year, the Lions finished 10-13 overall and exited postseason play in the regional.

“I feel that we can compete in the conference this year,” Snidle said. “We have good senior leadership paired with some good underclassmen ready to step up and play. Carmi and Flora both return a lot of production and skill and project to be towards the top of the conference."

ELDORADO

The Eagles are led by fourth-year coach Mark Hiller. He welcomes back one senior – Parker Price – four juniors, and some sophomores from a team that finished 7-15 overall last year and went winless in the BDC.

Price is a pitcher and centerfielder for Eldorado. Juniors include: Dylan Vaughn (shortstop/outfield), Anderson Woolcott (pitcher/third base), Nic Stanford (corner), and Cannon Weatherly (designated hitter).

Sophomores who saw varsity playing time last year or will likely see it this year include: Jake Phelps (catcher/shortstop). Olen Oglesby (outfielder), Owen Clark (second base), and Ryne Cox (pitcher/third base).

Of that group, Price was named All-Conference and league captain last year, as well as All-South.

Hiller said that 11 of his 18 varsity players are underclassmen, which bodes well for the future of the program.

Two players lost for the season due to injuries are sophomore Andrew Murray (torn labrum) and Caden Henson (torn ACL in the knee).

“Carmi is probably the team to beat again in the conference,” Hiller said. “They have good pitching back and they hit the ball well. Our goal is to win the conference, as always, but more important, to have a winning season.”

FAIRFIELD

Head coach Chris Fleener, now in his fourth season with the Mules, welcomes back five varsity lettermen. They include: senior Luke Sork (outfield/pitcher), senior Aaron Denton (catcher/pitcher/infield), junior Dylan Fleener (pitcher/infield), junior Creson White (pitcher/outfield) and junior Landon Harrelson (pitcher/infield).

“We won the conference last year with an 8-2 record (16-11 overall) and then lost to Carmi in the regional semifinals,” Fleener said. “It's hard to tell where we will be in the conference this year. I see us being in the middle with the ability to upset anyone.

“This team is hungry to get better and we will be better at the end of the season."